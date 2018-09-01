Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Papa John’s International, Inc. (PZZA)

NEW YORK, Aug. 31, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Papa John’s International, Inc. (“Papa John’s” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: PZZA) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of a class consisting of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Papa John’s securities between February 25, 2014, through July 19, 2018, both dates inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



The Complaint alleges Defendants failed to disclose that: (1) Papa John’s executives, including John H. Schnatter (“Schnatter”), had engaged in a pattern of sexual harassment and other inappropriate workplace conduct at the Company; (2) Papa John’s Code of Ethics and Business Conduct was inadequate to prevent the foregoing misconduct; (3) the foregoing conduct would foreseeably have a negative impact on Papa John’s business and operations, and expose Papa John’s to reputational harm, heightened regulatory scrutiny, and legal liability; and (4) as a result, Papa John’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. On July 10, 2018, post-market, and July 11, 2018, media outlets reported that Papa John’s founder, Defendant Schnatter, had used a racial slur during a conference call in May 2018.

On this news, Papa John’s stock price fell $2.46 per share, or 4.84%, to close at $48.33 per share on July 11, 2018. Later that day, Papa John’s announced Schnatter’s resignation as Chairman of Papa John’s Board of Directors.

On July 19, 2018, Forbes published an article entitled “The Inside Story of Papa John’s Toxic Culture.” Citing “interviews with 37 current and former Papa John’s employees—including numerous executives and board members,” the Forbes article reported that “Schnatter’s alleged behavior ranges from spying on his workers to sexually inappropriate conduct, which has resulted in at least two confidential settlements.” The Forbes article further reported that “[t]o protect himself, Schnatter . . . installed loyalists in the firm’s top ranks, who enabled its ‘bro’ culture.” On this news, Papa John’s stock price fell $2.60 per share, or 4.85%, to close at $51.00 per share on July 19, 2018.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the October 29, 2018 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

