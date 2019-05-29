Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (RICK)

NEW YORK, May 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (“RCI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: RICK) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of Texas on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of RCI between August 10, 2017 and May 10, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) RCI engaged in numerous transactions with Eric Langan, RCI’s CEO, including lending him large amounts of money; (ii) these practices were likely to lead to investigations of RCI by regulators; (iii) investigations into RCI’s corporate governance would harm RCI’s prospects by, among other things, causing it to be unable to timely file its financial statements; and (iv) as a result, Defendants’ statements about RCI’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

