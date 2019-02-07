Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (RVLT)

NEW YORK, Feb. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Revolution Lighting Technologies, Inc. (“Revolution Lighting” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RVLT) in the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Revolution Lighting between March 14, 2014, and November 14, 2018, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) that the Company was improperly recognizing revenue for certain transactions; (2) that, as a result, the Company’s financial statements were misstated; (3) that the Company lacked adequate internal controls over financial reporting; (4) that, as a result, Company would be subject to regulatory scrutiny and incur substantial costs; and (5) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

On October 17, 2018, Revolution Lighting announced that revenue for the third quarter of 2018 would be $33 million, compared to previous guidance of $40-$41 million, and that the Chief Executive Officer had offered to acquire all of the Company’s common stock at a price of $2.00 per share. On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.98 per share, or over 38%, to close at $1.58 per share on October 17, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume, thereby injuring investors. Then, on October 19, 2018, the Company disclosed an ongoing SEC investigation regarding revenue recognized from transactions between 2014 through the second quarter of 2018. The Company estimated that the net effect on the reported revenue based on shipment of products, as opposed to the Company’s policy of bill and hold revenue recognition, “would have been to reduce revenue by $5.0 million, $6.3 million and $6.3 million in each of 2014, 2015 and 2016, respectively, and increase revenue by $11.6 million and $5.1 million in 2017 and 2018, respectively.”

On this news, the Company’s stock price fell $0.16 per share, or over 10%, to close at $1.43 per share on October 22, 2018, on unusually heavy trading volume, thereby further injuring investors.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the April 1, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.