Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Stamps.com, Inc. (STMP)

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Stamps.com, Inc. (“Stamps.com” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: STMP) in the United States District Court for the Central District of California on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Stamps.com between May 3, 2017 and February 21, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



The Complaint alleges Defendants violated provisions of the Exchange Act by issuing false and misleading statements to investors, including in filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company’s financial results depended on the manipulation of a USPS program that cost USPS an estimated $235 million per year; and (2) as a result, the Company’s business was unsustainable and its financial results were highly misleading.

On February 21, 2019, after the market closed, Stamps.com held a conference call to discuss its financial results from the 4th quarter of 2018 and fiscal year 2018. On the call, the Company’s Chairman and Chief Executive Officer (“CEO”), Kenneth McBride stated that the Company was discontinuing its shipping partnership with USPS despite the fact that USPS-related business accounts for 87 percent of the Company’s revenue. The Company further announced that 2019 revenue was expected to decline 5.4%.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the April 29, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation. If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

