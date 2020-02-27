Log in
Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Tivity Health Inc. (TVTY)

02/27/2020 | 11:06am EST

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Tivity Health, Inc. (“Tivity” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: TVTY) in the United States District Court for the Middle District of Tennessee on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Tivity between March 8, 2019 and February 19, 2020, inclusive (the “Class Period”).  The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for Tivity investors under the federal securities laws.

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) following the Nutrisystem acquisition, Tivity’s Nutrition segment faced significant operational challenges; (2) the foregoing would foreseeably have a significant impact on Tivity’s revenues; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.  When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares of Tivity during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the April 27, 2020 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.



