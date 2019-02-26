Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (VNDA)

NEW YORK, Feb. 26, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (“Vanda” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: VNDA) in the United States District Court for the Eastern District of New York on behalf of those who purchased or acquired the securities of Vanda between November 4, 2015 through February 11, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”), seeking to recover damages caused by Defendants’ violations of the federal securities laws and to pursue remedies under Sections 10(b) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”) and Rule 10b-5 promulgated thereunder.



The Complaint alleges that Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Vanda was engaged in a fraudulent scheme in which it promoted the off-label use of Fanapt and Hetlioz; (2) Vanda was fraudulently receiving drug reimbursements from the government by abusing Medicare, Medicaid, and Tricare programs; (3) as a result of the scheme, Vanda faced legal action from the government; (4) Vanda’s promotional materials for Fanapt and Hetlioz were false and misleading, garnering regulatory scrutiny from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; and (5) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Vanda’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

On March 10, 2017 a whistleblower action detailing misconduct at Vanda was filed but was not unsealed until February 4, 2019. On February 11, 2019, private investment firm Aurelius Value published a report revealing the existence of the whistleblower action. The report also revealed additional details about Vanda’s misconduct, including that it had for years fraudulently promoted its drugs, Fanapt and Hetlioz, and engaged in a scheme to defraud the government.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the April 26, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline. A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.

