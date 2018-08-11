Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against CA, Inc. (CA) And Its Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/11/2018 | 02:01am CEST

NEW YORK, Aug. 10, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against CA, Inc. (“CA” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CA) and its board of directors (the “Board”), on behalf of a class consisting of all public stockholders of CA who have been harmed by CA in connection with alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “1934 Act”).  The class action stems from the proposed sale of CA to Broadcom Inc. (AVGO) (“the Proposed Transaction”).

The Complaint alleges that Defendants have violated the above-referenced Sections of the Exchange Act by causing a materially incomplete and misleading preliminary proxy statement (the “Proxy”) to be filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on July 24, 2018. The Proxy recommends that CA shareholders vote in favor of a proposed transaction (the “Proposed Transaction”) whereby CA is acquired by Broadcom Inc. The Proposed Transaction was first disclosed on July 11, 2018, when CA and Broadcom Inc. announced that they had entered into a definitive merger agreement (the “Merger Agreement”) pursuant to which Broadcom Inc. will acquire all of the outstanding shares of common stock of CA for $44.50 per share (the “Merger Consideration”). The deal is valued at approximately $18.9 billion and is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2018.

The Complaint also alleges that the Proposed Transaction does not make economic sense. CA is a software company; Broadcom is a hardware company. The Complaint alleged that there are few, if any, synergies expected with the Proposed Transaction.

Furthermore, the Proxy is materially incomplete and contains misleading representations and information in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act. Specifically, the Proxy contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning the sales process, financial projections prepared by CA management, as well as the financial analyses conducted by Qatalyst Partners LP (“Qatalyst Partners”), CA’s financial advisor.

If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:39aAlabama’s Davis Grabs Lead on Day One of Professional Bass Fishing’s Forrest Wood Cup
GL
03:35aPARANAPANEMA : Material Fact - Arbitration 02/2015 - Arbitration Award
PU
03:31aWATTS MINERS : Introduces Limited Time “Buy Three Get One Free” Offer
BU
03:24aTESLA : Lawsuits accuse Tesla's Musk of fraud over tweets, going-private proposal
RE
03:21aBAYER : Monsanto Hit by $289 Million Verdict in Cancer Case
DJ
03:19aTrump Vows to Double Metals Tariffs on Turkey--5th Update
DJ
03:01aAPPLE : Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook
AQ
02:51aPETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Two influential ex-ministers of Lula and Rousseff denounced for graft
AQ
02:39aCEMENT OF NORTHERN NIGERIA : CCNN appoints Binji as new MD
AQ
02:37aMANCHESTER UNITED : Pogba penalty sets United on way to win over Leicester
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TESLA : TESLA : What You Need to Know about the Federal EV Tax Credit Phase Out
2BAYER : BAYER : Monsanto ordered to pay $289 million in world's first Roundup cancer trial
3Trump says progress made toward trade deal with Mexico, but warns Canada
4Trump says he will have dinner with Apple CEO Cook on Friday
5PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS : PETROLEO BRASILEIRO PETROBRAS : Two influential ex-ministers of Lula and Ro..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.