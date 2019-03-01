Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gainey McKenna & Egleston Announces that It Filed a Class Action Lawsuit Against SI Financial Group, Inc. (SIFI) And Its Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 11:56pm EST

NEW YORK, March 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gainey McKenna & Egleston announces that it filed a class action lawsuit against SI Financial Group, Inc. (“SIFI” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: SIFI) and its board of directors (the “Board”), on behalf of a proposed class consisting of all public stockholders of Celgene in connection with alleged violations of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “Exchange Act”).

The Complaint alleges that on December 11, 2018, SIFI and Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (“BHBI” or “Purchaser”) entered into an Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”). Pursuant to the Merger Agreement: (i) SIFI will merge with and into BHBI, with BHBI surviving the merger (the “BHBI Merger”), and (ii) the separate corporate existence of SIFI shall cease (the “Proposed Transaction”).

The Complaint also alleges on January 4, 2019, in order to convince SIFI’s public common stockholders to vote in favor of the Proposed Transaction, BHBI filed a materially incomplete and misleading Form S-4 Registration Statement (the “Proxy”) with the SEC, in violation of Sections 14(a) and 20(a) of the Exchange Act.

The Complaint also alleges that the Proxy contains materially incomplete and misleading information concerning the valuation analyses prepared by the Company’s financial advisor, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, Inc. (“KBW”), in support of their fairness opinion.

Investors who purchased or otherwise acquired shares during the Class Period should contact the Firm prior to the April 30, 2019 lead plaintiff motion deadline.  A lead plaintiff is a representative party acting on behalf of other class members in directing the litigation.  If you wish to discuss your rights or interests regarding this class action, please contact Thomas J. McKenna, Esq. or Gregory M. Egleston, Esq. of Gainey McKenna & Egleston at (212) 983-1300, or via e-mail at tjmckenna@gme-law.com or gegleston@gme-law.com.

Please visit our website at http://www.gme-law.com for more information about the firm.


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:02aAIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS : Uzbekneftegaz, Air Products & Chemicals to produce technical, rare gases
AQ
01:01aTESLA : Upgrading to Autopilot and Full Self-Driving Capability
PU
12:53aPOCHETTINO : Tottenham no longer a soft touch
AQ
12:53aFEATURE : Panasonic ramping up ties with academia on human-assisting robots
AQ
12:52aROMGAZ : expresses interest to analyze opportunity to use Southern Gas Corridor
AQ
12:52aNATIONAL BANK : Assets of Kazakhstan National Fund continue to decline
AQ
12:52aEQUINOR : Global gas demand to grow by 10% towards 2030
AQ
12:52aHonda reveals date for starting electric car production in Turkey
AQ
12:52aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : German company eyes to implement investment projects in Uzbekistan
AQ
12:52aMASTERCARD : Money turnover on Kazakh bank cards up by over 50%
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1NEWS CORP : NEWS : Wells Fargo officials enter $240 million settlement over bogus accounts
2KUBOTA CORP : KUBOTA : U.S. companies adapt to 'endless' China tariffs
3RAKUTEN INC : RAKUTEN : Lyft's IPO filing shows surging revenue, widening losses
4DEUTSCHE TELEKOM AG : DEUTSCHE TELEKOM : German company eyes to implement investment projects in Uzbekistan
5ISHARES MSCI ACWI EX US INDEX FUND ( : WALL ST. WEEK AHEAD: U.S. stock reign may not last over other regions

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.