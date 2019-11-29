Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gaining an Edge in the Telecom Business | Infiniti Research Defines a Step-by-Step Approach for Telecom Companies to Succeed in the Market

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 10:38am EST

A well-known market intelligence company, Infiniti Research, has announced the completion of its latest article on competitive positioning in the telecom industry.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005243/en/

Competitive positioning in the telecom industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Competitive positioning in the telecom industry. (Graphic: Business Wire)

Currently, the telecommunications sector is quite turbulent owing to the emergence of various disruptive technologies, changing customer demands, and increasing competition. In this highly tempestuous situation, telecom operators are left with no option but to explore new competitive positioning strategies that would help them gain the upper hand in the market. As far as the customers of the telecommunications industry are concerned, due to the vast options available, they are unable to decide on the features and offers that are best suited for them. Therefore, telecom providers must devise an effective competitive positioning strategy to survive in the long run. To help telecom companies overcome such challenges, experts at Infiniti Research have defined a step-by-step approach to gain a competitive edge in the market.

Infiniti Research helps telecom companies discover new opportunities to build customer intimacy and expand connectivity. Request a free proposal to know how our solutions can help your business achieve this and also stay updated with the latest telecommunications industry trends.

Specify market boundaries

Telecommunication companies must build a position map and specify the boundaries of the market in which they operate to protect their revenue market share. This step helps players in the telecom space to evaluate where they stand in the market compared to their competitors.

Convert customer experience into value

After identifying benefits and plans that appeal the most to customers, operators in the telecom industry can further decide on how to improve them and create differentiators. Customer mapping is a great source to gain information on which products will reap the most value and for which services are customers willing to pay.

Go deeper into Infiniti’s telecommunications expertise and learn how we can help your company. Get in touch with an expert.

Product mapping across customer segments

The primary revenue streams for telecommunication companies are shifting from voice and value-added services (VAS) to data services. To secure the target market, it is imperative for telecom providers to address the quick changes in the customer demand.

Identify untapped segments

Identifying and working on the segments that have potential but have not yet been explored by competitors will give telecom companies the early bird advantage. An excellent competitive positioning strategy would help providers to identify those unexplored segments that have high revenue and growth prospects.

To know more about our services portfolio, request a free brochure.

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/about-us


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
11:15aBH GLOBAL : Conversion of Securities
PR
11:14aLATVIJAS BALZAMS : alcohol producer posts rise in turnover, profit in nine months
AQ
11:14aOLAINFARM : Latvian pharmaceutical company Olainfarm leads trade on Baltic stock exchanges Friday
AQ
11:14aDITTON PIEVADKEZU RUPNICA : Turnover of Ditton PKR motor chain plant down 11.5% in nine months
AQ
11:13aUK OIL & GAS : Loan Balance Reduction
PU
11:13aNIREUS AQUACULTURE S A : Announcement 9847/2019 (no English translation available)
PU
11:13aTEMPLE BAR INVESTMENT TRUST : Net Asset Value(s)
PU
11:13aNICOLA MINING : IIROC Trading Resumption - NIM
AQ
11:13aBH MACRO : Monthly Shareholder Report - October 2019
PR
11:12aPURA – Puration Now Has Distribution On Three Continents With Fourth To Follow Soon
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
2ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
3STOXX EUROPE 600 : Markets are getting impatient
4ALEXANDER MINING PLC : ALEXANDER MINING : Proposed Reverse Takeover & Suspension of Trading
5NORTHGATE PLC : NORTHGATE : Van hire firm Northgate to buy accident claims handler and ditch CEO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group