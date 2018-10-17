Log in
Gaining an Edge over Competitors with the Help of Infiniti Research’s Competitive Benchmarking Analysis

10/17/2018 | 10:03am EDT

Infiniti Research, a global market and strategic intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new competitive benchmarking analysis on the US healthcare industry. The client, a prominent player in the US healthcare industry has been undergoing major industrial transformations and changes in regulations owing to the rise in the global competitive pressure. Using competitive benchmarking analysis the client wanted to analyze and outweigh their peers.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005419/en/

Fostering a Competitive Culture Using Competitive Benchmarking Analysis - A Case Study on the US Hea ...

Fostering a Competitive Culture Using Competitive Benchmarking Analysis - A Case Study on the US Healthcare Industry (Photo: Business Wire)

Improved patient outcomes, quality healthcare, and healthcare standards are the new buzzwords in the US healthcare industry. So, stakeholders in the US and across the globe are on the lookout for innovative and cost-effective solutions to deliver patient-centric, tech-enabled smart healthcare services to their customers both within and outside the hospital walls.

Request a free proposal to know more about our competitive benchmarking analysis for the US healthcare industry.

According to the experts at Infiniti, “The uniqueness in the US healthcare system can be attributed to several factors including the absence of a uniform health care system and the recently mandated regulation regarding the need to offer health care coverage to almost everyone.”

Request more information to know more about our engagement models and pricing plans.

Infiniti’s competitive benchmarking analysis helped the client to identify effective business operations to capitalize on new opportunities. The client was also able to identify and prioritize the benchmarked performance gaps.

This competitive benchmarking analysis provided benefits that helped the client to:

  • Enhanced standardization of organizational data and hierarchies of information
  • Implement processes and internal policies to surpass the competition
  • For a free consultation with our analysts, Get in touch

This competitive benchmarking analysis provided predictive insights on:

  • Implementing business processes to comply with the regulations
  • Benchmarking the industry standards
  • To read more about the scope of our engagement and pricing plans, Request a free proposal

About Infiniti Research

Established in 2003, Infiniti Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity, see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business strategies. To know more about our engagement policies and pricing plans, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us


© Business Wire 2018
