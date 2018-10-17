Gaining an Edge over Competitors with the Help of Infiniti Research’s Competitive Benchmarking Analysis

Infiniti Research, a global market and strategic intelligence solutions provider, has announced the completion of their new competitive benchmarking analysis on the US healthcare industry. The client, a prominent player in the US healthcare industry has been undergoing major industrial transformations and changes in regulations owing to the rise in the global competitive pressure. Using competitive benchmarking analysis the client wanted to analyze and outweigh their peers.

Improved patient outcomes, quality healthcare, and healthcare standards are the new buzzwords in the US healthcare industry. So, stakeholders in the US and across the globe are on the lookout for innovative and cost-effective solutions to deliver patient-centric, tech-enabled smart healthcare services to their customers both within and outside the hospital walls.

According to the experts at Infiniti, “The uniqueness in the US healthcare system can be attributed to several factors including the absence of a uniform health care system and the recently mandated regulation regarding the need to offer health care coverage to almost everyone.”

Infiniti’s competitive benchmarking analysis helped the client to identify effective business operations to capitalize on new opportunities. The client was also able to identify and prioritize the benchmarked performance gaps.

This competitive benchmarking analysis provided benefits that helped the client to:

Enhanced standardization of organizational data and hierarchies of information

Implement processes and internal policies to surpass the competition

This competitive benchmarking analysis provided predictive insights on:

Implementing business processes to comply with the regulations

Benchmarking the industry standards

