Gaining an Edge over Competitors with the Help of Infiniti Research’s Competitive Benchmarking Analysis

Infiniti Research, a global market and strategic intelligence solutions
provider, has announced the completion of their new
competitive benchmarking analysis on the US healthcare industry. The
client, a prominent player in the US healthcare industry has been
undergoing major industrial transformations and changes in regulations
owing to the rise in the global competitive pressure. Using competitive
benchmarking analysis the client wanted to analyze and outweigh their
peers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005419/en/
Fostering a Competitive Culture Using Competitive Benchmarking Analysis - A Case Study on the US Healthcare Industry (Photo: Business Wire)
Improved patient outcomes, quality healthcare, and healthcare standards
are the new buzzwords in the US healthcare industry. So, stakeholders in
the US and across the globe are on the lookout for innovative and
cost-effective solutions to deliver patient-centric, tech-enabled smart
healthcare services to their customers both within and outside the
hospital walls.
Request
a free proposal to know more about our competitive
benchmarking analysis for the US healthcare industry.
According to the experts at Infiniti,
“The uniqueness in the US healthcare system can be attributed to
several factors including the absence of a uniform health care system
and the recently mandated regulation regarding the need to offer health
care coverage to almost everyone.”
Request
more information to know more about our engagement models and
pricing plans.
Infiniti’s competitive benchmarking analysis helped the client to
identify effective business operations to capitalize on new
opportunities. The client was also able to identify and prioritize the
benchmarked performance gaps.
This competitive benchmarking analysis provided
benefits that helped the client to:
-
Enhanced standardization of organizational data and hierarchies of
information
-
Implement processes and internal policies to surpass the competition
-
For a free consultation with our analysts, Get
in touch
This competitive benchmarking analysis provided
predictive insights on:
-
Implementing business processes to comply with the regulations
-
Benchmarking the industry standards
-
To read more about the scope of our engagement and pricing plans, Request
a free proposal
About Infiniti Research
Established in 2003, Infiniti
Research is a leading market intelligence company providing smart
solutions to address your business challenges. Infiniti Research studies
markets in more than 100 countries to help analyze competitive activity,
see beyond market disruptions, and develop intelligent business
strategies. To know more about our engagement policies and pricing
plans, visit: https://www.infinitiresearch.com/contact-us
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20181017005419/en/