Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Gains for Asian shares capped by fresh trade jitters, China stocks fall

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/09/2019 | 02:40am EDT
Passers-by walk past an electronic board showing Japan's Nikkei average outside a brokerage in Tokyo

TOKYO (Reuters) - Asian shares inched up on Friday, helped by Wall Street's rally, but fresh concerns about Sino-U.S. trade ties capped gains in the region.

Weighing on risk appetite was a report from Bloomberg that Washington is delaying a decision about licenses for U.S. firms to restart trade with Huawei Technologies [HWT.UL].

That sent U.S. stock futures down as much as 0.6% in Asian trade.

Pan-European Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 0.2% in late Asian trade, indicating that European cash share markets will open a tad lower on Friday.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was 0.2% higher but on track to lose 2.3% for the week.

Japan's Nikkei average gained 0.4%, while Australian stocks added 0.3% and South Korean shares climbed 1.1%.

Early gains by Chinese stocks were erased after data showed the country's producer prices fell for the first time in three years in July, while a selloff in high-profile tech firms dampened already fragile sentiment.

The benchmark Shanghai Composite and the blue-chip CSI300 were down 0.8% and 1.0%, respectively, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng eased 0.2%.

On Wall Street on Thursday, the S&P 500 surged 1.9% - its largest one-day gain in about two months- while the Dow and the Nasdaq also advanced well more than 1%. [.N]

However, optimism was dented by the Bloomberg report, which added to concerns that deterioration in U.S.-China relations could put additional strain on an already fragile global economy.

"The news about Huawei triggered the rise in the yen," said Junichi Ishikawa, senior foreign exchange strategist at IG Securities. "This is a reminder that the U.S.-China trade dispute remains a risk, and this risk is not receding."

The yen strengthened as much as 0.4% against the dollar to 105.70 yen on worries triggered by the report on Huawei.

U.S. data pointed to a robust labor market as the number of Americans filing applications for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week, allaying some worries about a recession and helping Treasury yields rise.

Benchmark 10-year Treasury yield closed 2.4 basis points higher at 1.715% after hitting 1.595% on Wednesday, which was its lowest level since October 2016. It last quoted at 1.698%.

But others remained anxious on the outlook.

"Worries about trade war and currency policies will keep market volatility elevated. Rate cuts by various central banks this week underscored that the U.S-China confrontations are problems not just for the two economies but for the entire world," said Yoshinori Shigemi, global market strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management.

"About a month ago, I had a feeling the global economy could pick up later this year but now downside risks are deepening, raising the chance of a recession."

The offshore yuan was stable versus the dollar even after China's central bank set the yuan's daily midpoint at 7.0136 per dollar, its weakest level since April 2, 2008.

The currency fetched 7.0505 per dollar in onshore trade, while offshore yuan traded at 7.0767, steady on the day.

But traders continued to pay close attention to U.S.-China trade headlines to figure out Beijing and Washington's next moves in their bruising tariff tussle.

"The U.S.-China trade war is very serious. My hope is that the United States and China can find enough to agree on so that they can contain the push-and-shove that occurs when the emerging power meets the dominant power. The alternative is not pleasant," said veteran investor Dan Fuss, vice chairman of Loomis Sayles.

The dollar index, which measures the greenback versus a basket of six major currencies, was little changed at 97.541 but on track for its biggest weekly decline since late June.

Sterling briefly hit its two-year low against the euro overnight after the Financial Times reported that Prime Minister Boris Johnson was preparing to hold an election in the days following Brexit.

The pound was last quoted at 92.21 pence per euro, down 0.1% on the day, and was traded against the dollar at $1.2138 , steady on the day.

In commodity markets, oil prices on Friday gave up some the previous day's stellar gains, but expectations of more production cuts by OPEC were expected the underpin prices.

Brent crude retreated 0.1% to $57.32 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude eased 0.1% to $52.50.

Spot gold held near a more than six-year peak touched Wednesday, with rising 0.5% to $1,507.66 an ounce as investors continued to seek the safety of the precious metal.

(Additional reporting by Hideyuki Sano & Stanley White; Editing by Sam Holmes & Richard Borsuk)

By Tomo Uetake
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (AUD/JPY) 0.08% 72.177 Delayed Quote.-7.23%
BRITISH POUND / JAPANESE YEN (GBP/JPY) -0.03% 128.498 Delayed Quote.-7.90%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (CAD/JPY) 0.08% 80.102 Delayed Quote.-0.82%
CHINA-SHANGHAI COMP 0.93% 2794.55 End-of-day quote.11.88%
DJ INDUSTRIAL 1.43% 26378.19 Delayed Quote.13.08%
EURO / BRITISH POUND (EUR/GBP) 0.14% 0.92199 Delayed Quote.2.63%
EURO / JAPANESE YEN (EUR/JPY) 0.09% 118.478 Delayed Quote.-5.48%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) 0.06% 1.11898 Delayed Quote.-2.29%
EURO STOXX 50 1.98% 3375.38 Delayed Quote.9.67%
HANG SENG 0.48% 26141.92 Real-time Quote.1.15%
JAPANESE YEN / SWISS FRANC (JPY/CHF) -0.04% 0.9201 Delayed Quote.2.71%
JP MORGAN CHASE & COMPANY 1.69% 109.86 Delayed Quote.10.66%
LOOMIS 2.09% 332.6 Delayed Quote.16.29%
NASDAQ 100 2.29% 7724.829823 Delayed Quote.18.82%
NASDAQ COMP. 2.24% 8039.156033 Delayed Quote.18.05%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (NZD/JPY) 0.18% 68.807 Delayed Quote.-7.16%
NIKKEI 225 0.44% 20684.82 Real-time Quote.2.85%
S&P 500 1.88% 2938.09 Delayed Quote.15.04%
US DOLLAR / JAPANESE YEN (USD/JPY) 0.05% 105.87 Delayed Quote.-3.21%
US DOLLAR INDEX 0.08% 97.62 End-of-day quote.0.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
03:07aOil edges up on expectations of more OPEC output cuts, but trade worries linger
RE
03:02aEXPLAINER : How does China manage the yuan, and what is its real value?
RE
03:01aERC ENERGY REGULATORY COMMISSION : to Seek Clarification In Implementing the SC Decision
PU
02:59aUK delays public spending review to focus on Brexit
RE
02:59aIndonesia says no decision yet on early start to mineral ore export ban
RE
02:58aFrench industrial output falls 2.3% in June - INSEE
RE
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide
DJ
02:42aGains for Asian shares capped by fresh trade jitters, China stocks fall
RE
02:42aGains for Asian shares capped by fresh trade jitters, China stocks fall
RE
02:41aSSB STATISTICS NORWAY : Expected pricedrop for refined products
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1LYFT INC : LYFT : Uber loses $5 billion, misses Wall Street targets despite easing price war
2NOVO NORDISK AS : Novo Nordisk's operating profit increased by 12% in Danish kroner and by 6% at constant exch..
3WPP GROUP : WPP 2Q Like-for-Like Net Sales Fell Less Than Expected
4E.ON SE : Britain remains headache for Innogy as customers keep leaving
5TESLA INC. : TESLA : owner lawsuit claims software update fraudulently cut battery capacity

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group