Gal Gadot & Director Patty Jenkins Set to Give CCXP Brazil Attendees an Unforgettable Finale With a Special Showcase for Wonder Woman 1984 That Will Close the Con With a Bang and Kick Off the Countdown to the Film's 2020 Release

10/21/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

In partnership with Twitter, the DC Super Hero’s Show-Stopping Presentation will be livestreamed so fans everywhere can be part of the action from São Paulo, bringing CCXP to the world—and the world to CCXP

In honor of Wonder Woman Day, Warner Bros. Pictures announced today that Wonder Woman 1984 will close the show at this year’s Comic Con Experience, better known as CCXP, in São Paulo, Brazil on Sunday, 8 December. The Thunder Hall presentation will feature several firsts, including the film’s star, Gal Gadot, and director, Patty Jenkins, on hand to introduce the first-ever trailer for their upcoming film, due in theaters next June. And for the first time in the history of CCXP, the show will be livestreamed on Twitter, connecting the talent and the 3500 fans inside the venue to Wonder Woman fans around the world in real time. What’s more, those in the room will be able to see tweets from around the world as they cascade live down a giant screen on the stage. The panel will also feature a Q&A and other big surprises as well.

To follow the event live: @WonderWomanFilm will host the livestream, with Twitter handles from across the globe sharing as well. Fans will have the opportunity to sign up for Wonder Woman updates via @TwitterMovies as well.

About the Film

Fast forward to the 1980s as Wonder Woman’s next big screen adventure finds her facing all-new foes. Director Patty Jenkins’ Wonder Woman 1984 stars Gal Gadot in the title role, alongside Chris Pine as Steve Trevor, Kristen Wiig as The Cheetah, Pedro Pascal as Max Lord, Robin Wright as Antiope and Connie Nielsen as Hippolyta. Jenkins directs from a screenplay she wrote with Geoff Johns and Dave Callaham, story by Jenkins and Johns.

Charles Roven, Deborah Snyder, Zack Snyder, Patty Jenkins, Gal Gadot and Stephen Jones are producing the film. Rebecca Steel Roven Oakley, Richard Suckle, Marianne Jenkins, Geoff Johns, Walter Hamada, Chantal Nong Vo and Wesley Coller are the executive producers. The film is based on characters from DC. Wonder Woman was created by William Moulton Marston.

Joining Jenkins behind the scenes are several members of her “Wonder Woman” team, including director of photography Matthew Jensen, Oscar-nominated production designer Aline Bonetto (“Amélie”), and Oscar-winning costume designer Lindy Hemming (“Topsy-Turvy”). Oscar-nominated editor Richard Pearson (“United 93”) is cutting the film.

Warner Bros. Pictures Presents an Atlas Entertainment/Stone Quarry Production, a Patty Jenkins Film, Wonder Woman 1984. The film will be distributed worldwide by Warner Bros. Pictures.


© Business Wire 2019
