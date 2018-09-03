Galapagos Holding S.A.: NOTIFICATION TO BONDHOLDERS - 2018 Investor Day



NOTIFICATION TO BONDHOLDERS

Galapagos Holding S.A.

Galapagos S.A.

7.000% Senior Notes due 2022

ISIN Code: XS1071420027

Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2021

ISIN Code: XS1071411547

5.375% Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2021

ISIN Code: XS1071419524



Please find below the dial-in information for those of you that cannot join the 2018 Investor Day of Galapagos Holding S.A. in London in person. The conference call will start on

Friday, September 7, 2018,

1.00 pm CET (German Time), 12.00 Noon GMT (London time),

7.00 am EST (Eastern Standard Time)



Galapagos Holding S.A. will inform about the market situation and trends, as well as current initiatives and present financial information for the second quarter ended June 30, 2018. The respective Financial Statements have been uploaded to the investor websites on August 29, 2018.

Participants must register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Upon registering, each participant will be provided with Participant Dial-In Numbers, Direct Event Passcode and unique Registrant ID.

Call reminders will also be sent to registered participants via email the day prior to the event.

In the 10 minutes prior to call start time, participants will need to use the conference access information provided in the email received at the point of registering.

Note: Due to regional restrictions, some participants may receive operator assistance when joining this conference call and will not be automatically connected.

Online Registration: https://engage.vevent.com/rt/hx_group/index.jsp?seid=93

Lines will be open approximately 5 to 10 minutes before the start of the conference call. The conference call is scheduled to last approximately two hours and will be held in English.

After the management's presentation, you will have the opportunity to ask questions concerning the financial information as of June 30, 2018.

If you have any questions regarding the Investor Day, please contact: