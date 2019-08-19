Log in
Galapagos Holding S.A: Notice

08/19/2019 | 11:05am EDT

EQS-News: Galapagos Holding S.A / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Galapagos Holding S.A: Notice

19.08.2019 / 17:01
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTICE

Galapagos Holding S.A.
Effective Place of Management:
20 Davis Way
Newgate Lane
Fareham Hampshire
PO14 1AR United Kingdom

7.000% Senior Notes due 2022
ISIN Code: XS1071420027 / XS1072200204

 

Fareham - 4:00 p.m., 19 August 2019

Galapagos Holding S.A. (the "Issuer") announces that it received at its registered office on Friday 16 August 2019 a copy of an application to the Luxembourg court for the bankruptcy of the Issuer (an "assignation en faillite"). The application was made on Friday 16 August 2019 on behalf of Signal Credit Opportunities (Lux) Investco II S.à r.l. (the "Applicant"), a holder of Senior Notes. The first hearing in respect of the application is scheduled for Tuesday 27 August 2019 in the Luxembourg court.

The directors of the Issuer are reviewing the application with the benefit of legal advice and considering appropriate next steps. Such steps may include contesting the application, instigating legal action against the Applicant and/or commencing alternative insolvency proceedings in light of the fact that the directors consider the Issuer's centre of main interests to be situated in England & Wales.

****************

For further information, please contact:

Galapagos Investor Relations
info@galapagos-investor-relations.com

****************

This announcement contains inside information of Galapagos Holding S.A. for the purposes of Article 7 under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Galapagos Holding S.A. is a public limited liability company (Société Anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 2C Rue Albert Borschette, L-1246 Luxembourg, and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register under number B 186 312.

****************


19.08.2019 Dissemination of Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de/international
Language: English
Company: Galapagos Holding S.A
20 Davis Way, Newgate Lane
PO14 1AR Fareham, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 1329 822222
E-mail: tracy.webb@galapagos-holding-sa.co.uk
ISIN: XS1071420027, XS1071420027
WKN: A1ZJ87
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 859715

 
End of News EQS News Service

859715  19.08.2019 

© EQS 2019
