EQS-News: Galapagos Holding S.A / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Galapagos Holding S.A: Notice



19.08.2019 / 17:01

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOTICE

Galapagos Holding S.A.

Effective Place of Management:

20 Davis Way

Newgate Lane

Fareham Hampshire

PO14 1AR United Kingdom

7.000% Senior Notes due 2022

ISIN Code: XS1071420027 / XS1072200204

Fareham - 4:00 p.m., 19 August 2019

Galapagos Holding S.A. (the "Issuer") announces that it received at its registered office on Friday 16 August 2019 a copy of an application to the Luxembourg court for the bankruptcy of the Issuer (an "assignation en faillite"). The application was made on Friday 16 August 2019 on behalf of Signal Credit Opportunities (Lux) Investco II S.à r.l. (the "Applicant"), a holder of Senior Notes. The first hearing in respect of the application is scheduled for Tuesday 27 August 2019 in the Luxembourg court.

The directors of the Issuer are reviewing the application with the benefit of legal advice and considering appropriate next steps. Such steps may include contesting the application, instigating legal action against the Applicant and/or commencing alternative insolvency proceedings in light of the fact that the directors consider the Issuer's centre of main interests to be situated in England & Wales.

****************

For further information, please contact:

Galapagos Investor Relations

info@galapagos-investor-relations.com

****************

This announcement contains inside information of Galapagos Holding S.A. for the purposes of Article 7 under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Galapagos Holding S.A. is a public limited liability company (Société Anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 2C Rue Albert Borschette, L-1246 Luxembourg, and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register under number B 186 312.

****************