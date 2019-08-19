Log in
Galapagos S.A.: Notice

08/19/2019 | 11:10am EDT

EQS-News: Galapagos S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Galapagos S.A.: Notice

19.08.2019 / 17:04
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOTICE

Galapagos S.A.
Effective Place of Management:
20 Davis Way
Newgate Lane
Fareham Hampshire
PO14 1AR United Kingdom

Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2021

ISIN Code: XS1071411547 / XS1072185488

5.375% Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2021
ISIN Code: XS1071419524 / XS1072194803


Fareham - 4 p.m., 19 August 2019

Galapagos S.A. (the "Issuer") announces that it has been made aware that its direct parent, Galapagos Holding S.A. (the "SUN Issuer"), received at its registered office on Friday 16 August 2019 a copy of an application (the "Application") to the Luxembourg court for the bankruptcy of the SUN Issuer (an "assignation en faillite").

The Issuer wishes to clarify that the Application relates solely to the SUN Issuer and is not anticipated to have any direct impact on the implementation of the Transaction previously announced, and as defined in, the Issuer's announcement published on 7 June 2019.

Notwithstanding the above, in light of the Application, the directors of the Issuer are considering additional steps that might be taken for the purposes of facilitating and protecting the implementation of the Transaction.

****************

For further information, please contact:

Galapagos Investor Relations
info@galapagos-investor-relations.com

****************

This announcement contains inside information of Galapagos S.A. for the purposes of Article 7 under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Galapagos S.A. is a public limited liability company (Société Anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 2C Rue Albert Borschette, L-1246 Luxembourg, and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register under number B 186 314.

****************


19.08.2019 Dissemination of Corporate News, transmitted by EQS - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de/international
Language: English
Company: Galapagos S.A.
20 Davis Way, Newgate Lane
PO14 1AR Fareham, Hampshire
United Kingdom
Phone: +44 1329 822200
E-mail: luke.davies@galapagos-sa.co.uk
ISIN: XS1071411547, XS1072185488, XS1071419524, XS1072194803
WKN: A1ZJ4P
Listed: Foreign Exchange(s) Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 859725

 
End of News EQS News Service

859725  19.08.2019 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=859725&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse

© EQS 2019
