EQS-News: Galapagos S.A. / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Galapagos S.A.: Notice



19.08.2019 / 17:04

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





NOTICE

Galapagos S.A.

Effective Place of Management:

20 Davis Way

Newgate Lane

Fareham Hampshire

PO14 1AR United Kingdom

Senior Secured Floating Rate Notes due 2021

ISIN Code: XS1071411547 / XS1072185488

5.375% Senior Secured Fixed Rate Notes due 2021

ISIN Code: XS1071419524 / XS1072194803



Fareham - 4 p.m., 19 August 2019



Galapagos S.A. (the "Issuer") announces that it has been made aware that its direct parent, Galapagos Holding S.A. (the "SUN Issuer"), received at its registered office on Friday 16 August 2019 a copy of an application (the "Application") to the Luxembourg court for the bankruptcy of the SUN Issuer (an "assignation en faillite").

The Issuer wishes to clarify that the Application relates solely to the SUN Issuer and is not anticipated to have any direct impact on the implementation of the Transaction previously announced, and as defined in, the Issuer's announcement published on 7 June 2019.

Notwithstanding the above, in light of the Application, the directors of the Issuer are considering additional steps that might be taken for the purposes of facilitating and protecting the implementation of the Transaction.

****************

For further information, please contact:

Galapagos Investor Relations

info@galapagos-investor-relations.com

****************

This announcement contains inside information of Galapagos S.A. for the purposes of Article 7 under Regulation (EU) 596/2014.

Galapagos S.A. is a public limited liability company (Société Anonyme) incorporated under the laws of the Grand Duchy of Luxembourg, having its registered office at 2C Rue Albert Borschette, L-1246 Luxembourg, and being registered with the Luxembourg trade and companies register under number B 186 314.

****************