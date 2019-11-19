Galaxy Entertainment : Introduces Galaxy International Convention Center and Galaxy Arena - Asia's Ultimate Integrated Resort & MICE Destination in Macau

DGAP-News: Galaxy Entertainment Group / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

19.11.2019 / 08:25

Galaxy Entertainment Group Introduces

Galaxy International Convention Center and Galaxy Arena

- Asia's Ultimate Integrated Resort & MICE Destination in Macau



BARCELONA, SPAIN - Media OutReach - 19 November 2019 - Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), Macau's leading integrated resort, hospitality and entertainment group, introduces Galaxy International Convention Center (GICC) as Asia's most iconic and advanced MICE destination.

Galaxy International Convention Center is set to open in Macau in the first half of 2021, together with the spectacular events venue Galaxy Arena, and Andaz Macau, a vibrant luxury lifestyle hotel seamlessly integrated into the property.



Dr. Lui Che Woo, GBM, MBE, JP, LLD, DSSc, DBA, Chairman of Galaxy Entertainment Group, said, ''We are honored to introduce state of the art MICE and Arena facilities to attract new visitors and complement the Macau Government's vision of diversifying the economy and developing Macau into a World Center of Tourism and Leisure."

Creatively designed for bespoke meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions, this ultimate integrated resort and MICE destination is the latest addition to Galaxy Entertainment Group's ever-expanding integrated resort precinct in Macau, which will set a new standard for Macau, while supporting the city's vision of becoming a 'World Center of Tourism and Leisure'.



Macau as An Ideal Destination

Macau is a uniquely attractive destination for domestic and international MICE organizers.

The UNESCO World Heritage Site with more than 20 historical locations has a rich cultural heritage for visitors to explore; and is also a food lovers' paradise designated as a UNESCO city of gastronomy.

Benefiting from favorable Macau SAR policies encouraging MICE events and advanced infrastructure development, Macau now has an unprecedented opportunity to develop its MICE industry.

Transportation and Advanced Infrastructure

Most notable among vastly-improved transportation links is the newly-opened Hong Kong-Zhuhai-Macau Bridge. The world's longest sea-crossing dramatically enhances Macau's connectivity with the region's Greater Bay Area. 'The age of the bridge' heralds a new era for placing Macau on the world's MICE industry map.

Macau is also seamlessly connected by direct flights to major cities in Greater China and over 200 cities worldwide via 3 major international airports, including Macau International Airport, Hong Kong International Airport and Zhuhai International Airport with over 94 million passengers and approximately 600,000 aircrafts movements in 2018.



Integrated Resort and MICE Destination

Galaxy International Convention Center connects seamlessly with multiple award-winning integrated resort Galaxy Macau(TM), with Macau's largest collection of luxury hotel brands under one roof - The Ritz-Carlton, Macau, Banyan Tree Macau, JW Marriott Hotel Macau, Hotel Okura Macau, Galaxy Hotel(TM) and Broadway Hotel.

Poised to open a new chapter for MICE tourism, guests also enjoy easy access to 1.1 million m2 of unique entertainment, shopping and leisure attractions. These include 120 dining options at Galaxy Macau, some of which have been garnered such prestigious accolades as the Michelin Stars, and Broadway Food Street at Broadway Macau(TM) which is just a link bridge away from Galaxy Macau.

Blending business and leisure, GICC also provides guests easy access to The Grand Resort Deck, a unique rooftop 'tropical beach' experience with the world's longest Skytop Aquatic Adventure Rapids and a 150-meter beach front Wave Pool with white sand beach. Leisure attractions extend to The Promenade Shops of 200 international brands, a 3D Cineplex with state-of-art 4K laser experience, and award-winning spas.



Best in Class Facility, Functionality and Technology

Galaxy International Convention Center, Asia's most iconic and advanced MICE destination - a world class event venue with a total MICE space of 40,000m2, features breathtaking design, advanced facilities and is equipped with immersive technology, state-of-the-art audio-visual and lighting, latest communication system, and flexible event space catering to multiple configurations and set-ups.



GICC introduces many world class features including a 10,000m2 pillar-less Exhibition Hall for trade shows; an Auditorium seating 650 guests for keynote sessions, ceremonies, performances and product launches; a Banquet Hall seating 2,400 guests; a 4,000m2Conference Hall consisting of 3 partitionable spaces; a Ballroom catering for over 1,000 guests; a diverse selection of dining options and Andaz Macau, a vibrant luxury lifestyle hotel.

Seamlessly integrated to GICC, Andaz Macau will offer over 700 uniquely appointed rooms and suites and will feature a dedicated check-in lounge catering to large MICE groups, an Andaz lounge, a bar and restaurant, state-of-the-art fitness center and an indoor pool.

Additionally, the 16,000-seat Galaxy Arena is set to become Macau's ultimate integrated entertainment venue for world-tour concerts and spectacular large-scale sporting events.



Bespoke Experience, Excellence in Execution

Opening a new chapter for event organizers, Galaxy International Convention Center is dedicated to deliver guests unparalleled event planning and execution experience.

A talented EVENT STUDIO team of highly creative and innovative event professionals collaborate with event planners to ensure their vision is delivered with 'World Class, Asian Heart' service, from venue selection, theme and décor to entertainment and visual and lighting effects.

In the run-up to opening, Galaxy International Convention Center is being unveiled at MICE trade shows starting from IBTM China in Beijing (August 28-29), IT & CM Asia (Bangkok, September 24-26), ITB Asia (Singapore, October 16-18), Tourism Expo (Osaka, October 24-27) and IBTM World (Barcelona, November 19-21) in 2019.



