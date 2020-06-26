Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Galaxy Semiconductor Acquires Quantix Business from Siemens

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/26/2020 | 08:56am EDT

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Semiconductor, Inc. announces today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of the Quantix Business from Mentor Graphics Corporation, a Siemens-owned business.  The acquisition will allow Galaxy to re-establish itself as the premier independent provider of test data management and analysis solutions for the semiconductor industry.  The transaction is expected to close in a few weeks. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

"We chose to continue with the Galaxy name because of the many years of history and the strong reputation that it enjoys in the semiconductor industry," said Philippe Lejeune, Board Chairman and CTO of the newly formed company.  "I'm looking forward to leading this great team to design and build amazing new products that address difficult technical challenges such as yield optimization, device characterization, and reliability improvement." 

Galaxy is acquiring several software solutions from Mentor including a suite of software used by over 100 microelectronic device designers and manufacturers to improve quality, reliability, and yield of their devices.  The software products that Galaxy is acquiring include the following.

Examinator & Examinator Pro –is used by semiconductor device designers and manufacturers to read test data generated during device testing processes.  The data allow engineers to analyze manufacturing yield and device performance compared to specifications. 

Yield Man –is used in high volume manufacturing of semiconductor devices to automatically capture and store test data created during device testing processes.  Data are written to a data storage medium, and can be extracted by engineers to analyze manufacturing yield and device performance compared to specifications.

PAT Man –employs sophisticated statistical methods and algorithms to identify semiconductor devices that may be at higher risk of operational failure. 

Offline Shmoo –is used to characterize the operational boundary conditions for a semiconductor device.  It enables engineers to test a range of input conditions in order to understand the combinations of variables that will result in a device's normal operating range.

The customers for these products are microelectronic device designers and manufacturers serving various industries such as computer hardware, automotive, telecommunications including 5G, gaming, and medical devices.  Customers also include manufacturers of automation equipment for semiconductor testing and industrial applications.

About Galaxy

Originally founded in 1998, Galaxy Semiconductor Solutions enjoyed for many years its position as the number one provider of test data analytics tools to the semiconductor industry as measured by number of customers.  The launch of the new company in conjunction with the acquisition of several products designed by its predecessor, establishes Galaxy Semiconductor, Inc as the premier independent provider of test data analytics solutions for the semiconductor industry.  Galaxy is focused on maintaining the current portfolio and also building powerful and exciting new solutions exclusively for this narrow & technically challenging market niche.

Parker Poe Adams & Bernstein LLP served as legal counsel to Galaxy Semiconductor, Inc.

More info at info@galaxysemi.com, or www.galaxysemi.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/galaxy-semiconductor-acquires-quantix-business-from-siemens-301083739.html

SOURCE Galaxy Semiconductor, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
09:05aBIG BANC SPLIT CORP : . Completes $36.3 Million Initial Public Offering
AQ
09:05aESTEE LAUDER : Promotes Stephane de La Faverie to Group President
DJ
09:05aPrecipitate Announces New U.S. Listing on OTCQB Venture Marketplace Under Symbol PREIF
NE
09:05aWASHTEC AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
09:04aINTU PROPERTIES : British mall owner Intu goes into administration
RE
09:04aDNBULLETIN : Dutch pension funds expect to rely on surplus returns for recovery
PU
09:04aNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Surpasses Production of 50,000 Artillery Precision Guidance Kits
PU
09:04aFIRST VANADIUM : Increases Private Placement to $1,600,000
PU
09:04aCORKCICLE : Appoints Chris McDonough as Chief Executive Officer
PR
09:03aCONN : ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Reminds Conn's, Inc. Investors of Important Deadline in Securities Class Action – CONN
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group