Galaxy Semiconductor Acquires Quantix Business from Siemens

MENLO PARK, Calif., June 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Galaxy Semiconductor, Inc. announces today that it has signed a definitive agreement to acquire substantially all of the assets of the Quantix Business from Mentor Graphics Corporation, a Siemens-owned business. The acquisition will allow Galaxy to re-establish itself as the premier independent provider of test data management and analysis solutions for the semiconductor industry. The transaction is expected to close in a few weeks. The terms of the deal are not being disclosed.

"We chose to continue with the Galaxy name because of the many years of history and the strong reputation that it enjoys in the semiconductor industry," said Philippe Lejeune, Board Chairman and CTO of the newly formed company. "I'm looking forward to leading this great team to design and build amazing new products that address difficult technical challenges such as yield optimization, device characterization, and reliability improvement."

Galaxy is acquiring several software solutions from Mentor including a suite of software used by over 100 microelectronic device designers and manufacturers to improve quality, reliability, and yield of their devices. The software products that Galaxy is acquiring include the following.

Examinator & Examinator Pro –is used by semiconductor device designers and manufacturers to read test data generated during device testing processes. The data allow engineers to analyze manufacturing yield and device performance compared to specifications.

Yield Man –is used in high volume manufacturing of semiconductor devices to automatically capture and store test data created during device testing processes. Data are written to a data storage medium, and can be extracted by engineers to analyze manufacturing yield and device performance compared to specifications.

PAT Man –employs sophisticated statistical methods and algorithms to identify semiconductor devices that may be at higher risk of operational failure.

Offline Shmoo –is used to characterize the operational boundary conditions for a semiconductor device. It enables engineers to test a range of input conditions in order to understand the combinations of variables that will result in a device's normal operating range.

The customers for these products are microelectronic device designers and manufacturers serving various industries such as computer hardware, automotive, telecommunications including 5G, gaming, and medical devices. Customers also include manufacturers of automation equipment for semiconductor testing and industrial applications.

Originally founded in 1998, Galaxy Semiconductor Solutions enjoyed for many years its position as the number one provider of test data analytics tools to the semiconductor industry as measured by number of customers. The launch of the new company in conjunction with the acquisition of several products designed by its predecessor, establishes Galaxy Semiconductor, Inc as the premier independent provider of test data analytics solutions for the semiconductor industry. Galaxy is focused on maintaining the current portfolio and also building powerful and exciting new solutions exclusively for this narrow & technically challenging market niche.

More info at info@galaxysemi.com, or www.galaxysemi.com.

