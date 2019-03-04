Log in
Galileo Camps Coming to Arcadia, California Summer 2019

03/04/2019 | 06:40pm EST

ARCADIA, Calif., March 4, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- Galileo Camps (Galileo Learning, LLC), one of the most renowned summer day camp providers in the country, will be putting down community roots this summer at Barnhart School on June 17, 2019.

Galileo Camps for Kids

Galileo's mission is to develop innovators who envision and create a better world. This work is more important today than ever before. There are two primary programs-Camp Galileo (preK-5th grade) and Galileo Summer Quest (5th-8th grade). In a whimsical, one-of-a-kind, joyful summer setting, kids and staff learn what it means to be a true innovator.

Through imaginative themes and majors, they learn to apply a comprehensive yet straightforward framework called The Galileo Innovation Approach(R), which has been proven by a Stanford study to have lasting impact.

Founded by CEO Glen Tripp in the Bay Area in 2002, Galileo first expanded to Southern California in 2015. After three years in the region, SoCal camps have grown to serve 26 communities. "As a SoCal native and parent, it has been so fulfilling to bring Galileo magic to the families who are closest to my heart.

"This program really does teach kids how to be hopeful, bold-thinking changemakers at a time when the world needs it most," says Sarah McDonald, VP of Southern California Operations.

Learn more at: https://galileo-camps.com/our-camps/locations/cg-arcadia-barnhart-school/

About Galileo:
Galileo operates 100+ summer camps throughout California and Illinois where more than 35,000 kids and over 2,500 staff will invent, design, create and play in summer 2019. Galileo's mission is to develop innovators who envision and create a better world. Founded in 2002 by Glen Tripp, Galileo is a certified B Corp, a Real Leaders' 2019 Top Impact Company, and was also named one of Forbes' Best Small Companies in 2017. Learn more at: https://galileo-camps.com/

VIDEO (YouTube): https://youtu.be/QW1DTyeI5NM

News Source: Galileo Learning LLC

Related link: https://galileo-camps.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/galileo-camps-coming-to-arcadia-california-summer-2019/
