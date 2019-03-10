Gallaudet University Athletics : splits doubleheader with Wilson as Phoenix play first baseball game

WASHINGTON - Gallaudet University extended its win streak to three games on Sunday with a 6-3 win over Wilson College in the first game of a non-conference doubleheader at Hoy Field. The Bison (5-7) then lost to the Phoenix, 9-2, in the second game as Wilson (1-1) won its first game in program history.

Game 1: Gallaudet 6, Wilson 3

GU got on the scoreboard first with a run in the bottom of the second and broke open the game with five runs in the fifth as they took a 6-0 lead into the seventh inning. Wilson scored three runs on a Dylan Procopio double to cut Gallaudet's lead in half.

Sophomore pitcher Austin Sliva-Wynne (Richmond, Texas) picked up the complete-game win as he struck out a career best 11 batters.

Phoenix starting pitcher Hunter Creek (0-1) took the loss for Wilson in its first game played in program history.

Game 2: Wilson 9, Gallaudet 2

Wilson scored three times in the first inning to start the second game before Gallaudet responded with a run in the bottom half.

The Phoenix went on to score six unanswered runs before the Bison added one run in the bottom of the seventh. Senior Ryan Gilbert (Mount Dora, Fla.) singled home sophomore Frank Diaz (Far Rockaway, N.Y.) in the last inning.

Diaz (0-1) started on the mound and took the loss as he allowed five runs (four earned) on six hits and six walks.

Wilson's Creek hit the program's first home run with a two-run shot to left field in the sixth inning.

Kevin Ehrman (1-0) picked up the win for Wilson as he came in on relief in the first for Jomar Canela.

BISON TRACKS

Three of GU's five hits were extra-base hits in the first game

Sophomore Darren Drolsbaugh (Lansdale, Pa.) had two stolen bases in the second game

Gilbert drove in three runs on the day

Sliva-Wynne went a combined 2-for-6 in the doubleheader

These two teams were originally slated for one nine-inning game but schedule changes in February led to a doubleheader being scheduled

UP NEXT

Gallaudet will play host to Frostburg State University (9-0) on Wednesday, March 13, at 3 p.m. in a nine-inning non-conference game.