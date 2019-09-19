Log in
Gallospole Releases The World Premiere Music Video, TARAC WIPPP, Revisiting Too Fat To Fly In The Case of Kevin Smith v. Southwest Air

09/19/2019 | 06:35am EDT

On September 19, Gallospole will premiere his long-awaited music video, TARAC WIPPP. An acronym for The American Right for Adequate Chair Width In Public & Private Places, TARAC WIPPP is a political allegory performed by Gallospole and his team of puppetized lobbyists advocating for suitable seating on behalf of Americans with metabolic differences, or clinically known as, obese Americans.

TARAC WIPPP

DREXEL HILL, Pa., Sep 19, 2019 (SEND2PRESS NEWSWIRE) -- On September 19, Gallospole will premiere his long-awaited music video, TARAC WIPPP. An acronym for The American Right for Adequate Chair Width In Public & Private Places, TARAC WIPPP is a political allegory performed by Gallospole and his team of puppetized lobbyists advocating for suitable seating on behalf of Americans with metabolic differences, or clinically known as, obese Americans.

Gallospole has been methodically rolling out content to construct the animated, vaudevillian world of TARAC WIPPP, with each element adding a different dimension to the satirical story. The music video serves as the capstone to the project, tying together a cast of characters and highlighting every theme in a visually engaging and zany production. A plethora of circus acts feature famous people like Kevin Smith, the Hollywood movie director, and former Governor Chris Christie being blasted out of cannons and frenetic puppet shows led by the ringmaster himself, Gallospole.

Produced with top shelf animators Prawnimation from London, England and Grammy-nominated mixing engineer David Ivory, the TARAC WIPPP music video takes a compelling, entertaining and sardonic look at the exploitation of conspiracy theories and the perfidious tactics of political weaponization for the predatory purpose of self-enrichment. Gallospole laments, "Too Fat To Fly not only continues to hurt Americans with metabolic differences, but also thin people, like myself, sharing the same seats too."

Gallospole, better known to his wife as Marc A. Gallo, has written, produced and performed in numerous musical acts for over 30 years. Marc has been featured in Performing Songwriter, Forbes, The Philadelphia Inquirer and other media outlets. This is the first music video for Gallospole.

MEDIA ONLY CONTACT:
Marc A. Gallo
of Mind The Gap (R)
+1-610-579-3214
marc@wemindthegap.com

Get the latest news about Gallospole on the following social media channels:

TARAC WIPPP

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/taracwippp/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/TaracWippp

GALLOSPOLE

Web: www.gallospole.com
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCTF1GzyvCkAqbQ6zeQa_-kA
Twitter: https://twitter.com/1gallospole
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/gallospole1/

MIND THE GAP (R)

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MindTheGap/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/mindthegap

YouTube: https://youtu.be/R8QG97BUI-4
Caption: TARAC WIPPP Music Video Trailer

News Source: Gallospole

Related link: https://gallospole.com/

This press release was issued on behalf of the news source, who is solely responsible for its accuracy, by Send2Press Newswire. To view the original story, visit: https://www.send2press.com/wire/gallospole-releases-the-world-premiere-music-video-tarac-wippp-revisiting-too-fat-to-fly-in-the-case-of-kevin-smith-v-southwest-air/
