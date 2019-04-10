Gallup, Inc. Names Experitec, Inc. a Winner of the Global 2019 Gallup Great Workplace Award

ST. LOUIS, April 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Experitec is proud to announce that it has received the 2019 Gallup Great Workplace Award. The award was created to recognize organizations for their extraordinary ability to create engaged workplace cultures that drive business outcomes.



Experitec joins a prestigious group of organizations that average a ratio of 17.5 engaged employees to one actively disengaged employee. This ratio is also more than 21 times what Gallup found in nationally representative polling in 142 countries worldwide. In fact, Experitec’s ratio on its most recent survey was above average with 21 engaged employees to one actively disengaged employee. Experitec knows its success is directly linked to a highly engaged and committed workforce. Senior Vice President & General Manager, Zac Scott said,

“Experitec works very hard to serve our customers by helping solve problems that deliver value. We are able to bring a unique skill set to the market that is fueled by our employees. Highly engaged employees directly impact our ability to provide differentiated market leading solutions for our customers. We are a company made of people and our people make the difference.”

Gallup’s rigorous scientific research links employee engagement to nine integral performance outcomes: customer ratings, profitability, productivity, turnover, safety incidents, shrinkage, absenteeism, patient safety incidents and quality. Companies with this winning combination have a competitive edge — organizations with highly engaged workforces can outperform their peers by 147% in earnings per share.

A highly engaged workforce means the difference between a company that thrives and one that struggles. When employees are engaged, they are passionate, creative and entrepreneurial, and their enthusiasm fuels business growth. These employees are emotionally connected to their company’s mission and purpose. When employees are not engaged, they are indifferent toward their jobs, and they will hold back the growth of a work unit and a business.

“The world’s top-performing organizations help lead the global economy by engaging their workforces,” said Jim Harter, Ph.D., Gallup’s chief scientist of workplace management and well-being. “Gallup’s Great Workplace Award winners understand and acknowledge the importance of employee engagement by making it a vital part of their organization while using it as a driving force to create real business outcomes.”

All of the award recipients have shown measurable business impact as a result of having a more engaged workforce. They have achieved this by integrating engagement into four areas that Gallup has identified as vital to cultivating a workplace culture of engagement:

Strategy and Leadership

Accountability and Performance

Communication and Knowledge Management

Development and Ongoing Learning

A panel of Gallup workplace experts evaluates applicants and assesses them against criteria established by the most comprehensive workplace study ever conducted. The top organizations selected enter an elite group of companies that have received the Gallup Great Workplace Award.

President and CEO, Larry Tietjen, shared his thoughts on Experitec’s high engagement and performance culture:

“Our Vision is to be recognized by our partners (employees, customers, and principal Emerson) as Experitec – No Equal. Focusing on our customers and solving problems that bring them value begins and ends with having high performing and highly engaged employees. This focus on people is an embedded part of Experitec’s culture and one which we don’t take for granted. Our leadership works every day to put our people first by focusing on their performance, development and leveraging their strengths which fosters this culture of providing No-Equal Service to our customer. Our highly talented employees are able to help our industrial customers improve performance and reliability, create safer places to work, and reach their environmental goals. Engagement is a metric, what we do to achieve this engagement is the secret sauce that makes us successful and earned us the Gallup Great Workplace Award. I am extremely proud of the results our collective team and organization is generating.”

Experitec is truly honored Gallup views us as “No Equal” by recognizing Experitec with the Global 2019 Gallup Great Workplace Award. We are excited for the future and all the possibilities it holds with such a high performing, engaged, talented, and committed family of employees.

About Experitec, Inc.

As an Emerson Impact Partner in Automation Solutions, Experitec delivers the highest quality and most innovative technologies in the process control marketplace. We help our industrial customers become more competitive by improving performance and reliability, creating safer places to work, and helping them reach their environmental goals through the innovative use of technology and services.

For more information, visit: www.experitec.com

About Gallup

Gallup delivers analytics and advice to help leaders and organizations solve their most pressing problems. Combining more than 80 years of experience with its global reach, Gallup knows more about the attitudes and behaviors of employees, customers, students and citizens than any other organization in the world. Gallup works with leaders and organizations to achieve breakthroughs in customer engagement, employee engagement, organizational culture and identity, leadership development, talent-based assessments, entrepreneurship and well-being.

For more information, visit: https://www.gallup.com/home.aspx.

