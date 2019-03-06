Galmed Pharmaceuticals to Report Fourth Quarter and Year End 2018 Financial Results and Provide Business Update on Wednesday, March 13

TEL AVIV, Israel, March 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ: GLMD) ("Galmedˮ or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of the liver targeted SCD1 modulator Aramchol, a once-daily, oral therapy for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis ("NASH") and fibrosis, announced today that it will host a conference call and webcast on Wednesday, March 13, 2018, to provide an update on current developments with respect to its clinical programs for Aramchol™ and to discuss financial results for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2018.

Conference Call & Webcast:

Wednesday, March 13th @ 8:30am Eastern Time.

Within the US: 877-425-9470

Outside the US: 201-389-0878

From Israel: 1 809 406 247

Conference ID: 13687890

Webcast: http://public.viavid.com/index.php?id=133389

