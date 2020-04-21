Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Galton Voysey : Helps Fight COVID-19 by Donating 50,000 Protective Masks to HK Hospitals and Street Cleaners

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/21/2020 | 11:19pm EDT

Galton Voysey, the Hong Kong-based developer of direct-to-consumer brands, distributed 50,000 protective face masks to Hong Kong hospitals and to the city’s street cleaners to help protect workers from COVID-19.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200421005961/en/

Galton Voysey Donates 25,000 masks to Hospital (Photo: Business Wire)

Galton Voysey Donates 25,000 masks to Hospital (Photo: Business Wire)

A representative from Galton Voysey says it was their way of giving back to the community, particularly to Hong Kong’s essential workers who have been crucial in helping the city of Hong Kong and its residents during the pandemic.

When news of the coronavirus first began early this year, a sudden period of panic buying of protective masks and hand sanitizer created shortages throughout the city, leaving many essential workers vulnerable to the virus.

Hospitals, in particular, have experienced an unprecedented need for protective gear due to the necessity to adopt effective infection control procedures.

Hospitals in Hong Kong have been following the latest guidance of the Hospital Authority by cutting down any non-essential services and ensuring medical staff has the necessary training and equipment such as protective face masks. Galton Voysey donated 25,000 masks through the Children’s Medical Foundation in order to help hospitals meet this demand and to help protect hospital staff who are working in the more exposed sections of the hospital.

Another group of essential workers are Hong Kong’s street cleaners who are among the most vulnerable to COVID-19. The 11,900 cleaners comprise mostly of the older community and are required to continue working outside during the pandemic, exposing themselves more frequently to the virus and all kinds of pollutants. Despite this, street cleaners have had difficulty in finding access to proper protective gear to adequately protect them from COVID-19.

In a time of fragility where people are experiencing increased levels of stress and anxiety, street cleaners have been crucial as they continue to work to maintain Hong Kong’s streets. In gratitude for their work, Galton Voysey has distributed 25,000 masks to Hong Kong’s street cleaners through the Environmental Services Contractors Alliance Hong Kong in hopes that this will allow them to work in a safe manner.

Galton Voysey has adopted many preventative measures within their own company to ensure the safety of their employees and continue to monitor the government’s guidelines during the pandemic. Galton Voysey was one of the first companies to offer a work from home option. Face masks and hand sanitizers were distributed to the workers and their families as well as any equipment necessary to allow for a smooth transition to work from home.

The company states that they are extremely appreciative of the hard work of essential workers everywhere whose contributions have been indispensable and are grateful to be able to give back.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
12:30aNEW WAVE ESPORTS : Divests Portion of Holdings in Even Matchup Gaming Inc. and Announces LOI for Acquisition of Interest in Anahit Therapeutics Ltd.
AQ
12:28aWAREHOUSES DE PAUW : Interim statement 01.01.2020-31.03.2020
PU
12:28aINTEL : Using Artificial Intelligence to Save Coral Reefs
PU
12:18aLeddarTech Partners with Ningbo Sunny Automotive Optech Co. Ltd to Accelerate LiDAR Deployment for Advanced Driver Assistance Systems and Autonomous Driving Applications
GL
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
12:15aWorkplace flexibility is vital to the recovery of the Australian economy
PU
12:08aFacebook to buy 10% stake in telco unit of India's Reliance Industries for $5.7 billion
RE
12:02aRISEN ENERGY : achieves strong results for 2019 with revenue increasing over 47%
AQ
12:02aKHIRON LIFE SCIENCES : Signs Medical Cannabis Distribution Deal in Colombia With Locatel
AQ
12:02aTRIVIDIA HEALTH, INC. : Announces Launch of SARS-CoV-2 Antibody Test Kit
BU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1NETFLIX, INC. : Netflix doubles expected signups but warns coronavirus boost may fade
2ALPHABET INC. : Facebook to buy 10% stake in telco unit of India's Reliance Industries for $5.7 billion
3UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC. : UNITED AIRLINES : sells $1 billion of stock in fresh move to weather pandemic
4FACEBOOK : FACEBOOK : Takes $5.7 Billion Stake in India's Jio -- Update
5Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Estimates-IT Market in Germany 2019-2023 | Adoption of IT by German SMEs to Boos..
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group