Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Galton Voysey : Wins Best Place to Work Award by Great Place to Work®

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 07:01pm EST

Galton Voysey, the leading developer of direct-to-consumer microbrands, is pleased to announce that it has been named as one of the Best Companies to Work For in Greater China by Great Place to Work®. This is an award that strives to highlight workplaces with attractive work cultures and unique policies.

“We are honored to have been selected for this award in our first year participating, and we would like to extend our thanks to the Great Place to Work® team.” William Wolfram, Chairman & CEO said.

Great Place to Work® is a consultancy with a wide global reach; their ‘Best Companies to Work For’ accolade is the current golden standard in measuring whether or not a company has successfully created a great workplace for their employees. Their ‘Best Companies to Work for in Greater China’ award is determined through two assessments - the Culture Audit Management Questionnaire and the Trust Employee Survey, which anonymously asks employees questions about their workplace focusing on topics such as professional development, trust, transparency, recognition, support and work-life balance.

Already making waves with a viral video that showcased the company’s efforts to combat stale workplace practices, Galton Voysey continues to strive for innovative ideas to bolster team creativity and effectiveness. The company’s latest is the introduction of the ‘I Was Mistaken Award’, with an HK$20,000 (equivalent to US$2,550) reward to encourage and foster an environment where mistakes are treated as important learning experiences. The award marks an important milestone for the burgeoning company coming out of Hong Kong.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:52pIntelligenceBank Continues Strong Sales Momentum with 96% Year on Year Growth for the December Quarter - 2018
GL
07:48pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Loma Negra Compania Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anonima
GL
07:48pAFCON : The trail blazers
AQ
07:46pGlancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of the Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit Against Marriott International, Inc.
GL
07:43pCHINA MOBILE : HSI ends up 36 pts at 27,045 midday; turnover at HK$46bn
AQ
07:38pWESTERN DIGITAL : signals revenue rise in second half, shares climb
RE
07:37pMITSUBISHI : Singapore's Olam to make divestments of $1.6 billion over next few years
RE
07:35pPG&E : Shares Jump After California Clears Company in 2017 Blaze -- Update
DJ
07:34pMARFRIG GLOBAL FOODS : Conclusion of the acquisition of Varzea Grande assets and Swap Agreement
PU
07:32pUPDATE : Concordia University Education Leadership Award to Honor Marilyn Cover
GL
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S. oil up 1 percent on Venezuela turmoil, but hefty stock build weighs
2AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP : 'Maddening' U.S. shutdown hangs over airlines even as profits beat
3STARBUCKS CORPORATION : STARBUCKS : Beats Expectations With Focus on Operations -- Update
4U.S., China 'miles and miles' from trade deal - Ross
5WESTERN DIGITAL : WESTERN DIGITAL : signals revenue rise in second half, shares climb

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.