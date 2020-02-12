Log in
Galvanize : Expands Business in Australia

02/12/2020 | 01:01pm EST

Galvanize to open new Australian headquarters in Sydney

Galvanize, the global leader in SaaS governance, risk management, and compliance (GRC) software, today announced a significant expansion of its operations and strategic initiatives with the opening of a new regional headquarters in Sydney.

According to GRC research firm GRC 20/20, the worldwide GRC technology market continues to grow rapidly with some segments of the market such as third-party management, audit management and analytics, and IT GRC management exhibiting forecast CAGR of 15% and as high as 20%+. Australia and New Zealand alone account for 7% of all worldwide spending on GRC technology.*

“Our new location in Sydney is a very important step in our continued pursuit to serve our global customers, along with every Australian organization looking to benefit from our GRC platform offering. Australia represents a key market in our continued global expansion,” said Pascal Van Dooren, chief revenue officer at Galvanize. “The Australian GRC market is very sophisticated in its approach to organizational governance, leveraging automation and technology. Galvanize’s HighBond platform is a natural fit to fulfill the demand for technology by Australian GRC professionals.”

For several years now, Galvanize has supported Australian GRC customers through its value-added reseller channel. Over that time several hundred customers across the country have successfully adopted the SaaS HighBond GRC platform and ACL Robotics. This new Sydney office will offer customers expanded local expertise and access to the full complement of Galvanize customer success capabilities, direct from Galvanize staff.

Steve Thurley, managing director, Asia Pacific, Galvanize added, “Opening a new headquarters in the striking Australian business center of Sydney is a natural evolution of our ongoing investment in supporting Australian companies and global customers with operations in Australia. We deploy our solution using an Australian AWS environment to meet data residency requirements of Australian customers. Now we’re complementing our products with our own local expertise and becoming a destination governance employer in Australia.”

Leading Galvanize’s Australian office is Moses Maigurira, who was previously instrumental in enabling Australian Galvanize customers as manager of GRC solutions for Satori Group Australia. “I am excited to be joining Galvanize at this pivotal moment in the company’s expansion. I’ve witnessed first-hand how Galvanize products transform organizational governance by automating decision-making, simplifying controls management and reporting, and providing tools to achieve true combined assurance. The HighBond platform is transformational for GRC professionals and I’m delighted to bring the scale and expertise of Galvanize direct to Australian customers.”

The cloud-based HighBond platform is rapidly displacing legacy GRC software products. An increasing number of organizations worldwide are adopting HighBond to benefit from its greater cost effectiveness, agility and ease of deployment, faster user adoption, and powerful robotic process automation capabilities, leading to actionable executive intelligence thanks to its intuitive design and built-in best practices.

*2019 GRC Market Analysis: Market Drivers, Trends, Sizing, Forecasting & Segmentation. February 2019, Michael Rasmussen, J.D., GRCP, CCEP GRC Economist & Pundit

To learn more about Galvanize and the HighBond platform, please visit: wegalvanize.com

About Galvanize

Galvanize builds award-winning, cloud-based security, risk management, compliance, and audit software to drive change in some of the world’s largest organizations. We believe GRC professionals should be the most sought-after people in an organization and we’re on a mission to unite and strengthen individuals and entire organizations through the integrated HighBond software platform. With more than 6,300 customer organizations in 130 countries, Galvanize is connecting teams in many of the Fortune 1,000 and S&P 500 companies, and hundreds of government organizations, banks, manufacturers, and healthcare organizations. Whether these professionals are managing threats, assessing risk, measuring controls, monitoring compliance, or expanding assurance coverage, HighBond automates manual tasks, blends organization-wide data, and broadcasts it in easy-to-share dashboards and reports. But we don’t just make technology—we provide tools that inspire individuals to achieve great things and do heroic work in the process.


© Business Wire 2020
