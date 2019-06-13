Gambio Services AG: Gambio goes Cloud - Germany's leading shopping cart solution now also available as SaaS



Gambio goes Cloud - Germany's leading shopping cart solution now also available as SaaS



Summary:

The Gambio Group, located in Germany and Switzerland, is a leading provider of ecommerce shopping cart solutions with more than 25,000 customers.

The Gambio Group extends its product portfolio and now offers with the Gambio Cloud a SaaS version of the popular e-commerce shopping cart solution.

Gambio Cloud is a legally compliant shopping cart solution that makes it easy to get started selling online.



Bremen / Zug, 13.06.2019. The Gambio Group ("Gambio") is a leading provider of e-commerce shopping cart solutions with locations in Germany and Switzerland. More than 25,000 online merchants worldwide are already using Gambio's e-commerce solution - but so far only on their own or rented servers (self-hosted).

With the launch of Gambio Cloud, Gambio now offers its customers a legally compliant SaaS solution that makes it easy to get started selling online. Gambio Cloud offers merchants the full functionality of the classic self-hosted solution, but Gambio takes care of hosting and updates.

Whether you are a beginner or an e-commerce expert, with Gambio Cloud merchants can create their own online shop within a few minutes, which is suitable for both B2C and B2B. Gambio Cloud is flexible and offers the right plan for every requirement profile. Thus, both start-ups and established companies find the right option for them.

With the help of the integrated design options, the sophisticated features around shipping, payment, product presentation & Co., as well as numerous interfaces to external service providers, the shop can be intuitively and quickly adapted to customers' needs.

Gambio's industry partnerships provide customers of Gambio Cloud a broad choice of modules, such as for mastering e.g. Marketing, Payment and Shipping. Here, merchants benefit from special conditions that Gambio negotiates for its customers with the respective providers.

In addition to pure software, Gambio offers customers of Gambio Cloud a starter package with a personal customer advisor to facilitate the start of selling online. Legal texts and the connection to marketplaces are already included in all cloud packages. In addition, there is the renound Gambio support, so that all questions around the shopping cart solution are addressed swiftly. Thus enabling merchants to concentrate on what is essential: selling.



About Gambio:

With more than 25,000 active shops, the Gambio Group, https://www.gambio.de, based in Bremen and Zug, is one of the leading providers of shopping cart solutions in the German-speaking area. The Gambio shopping cart solution is aimed at both e-commerce startups and established merchants with complex requirements. Gambio also serves as the basis for implementing individual projects for agencies and service providers who create online shops on behalf of their customers.

The modular solution is characterized by a broad range of functions, the consistent search engine optimization and the optimal presentation on mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. At the same time, the shop software remains easy to use and adapt. So it is possible for customers without programming experience to create and design a professional online shop. Furthermore, Gambio's shopping cart solution can be connected to all important payment systems, shipping service providers and ERP systems. Thanks to the multichannel approach, all major marketplaces can also be served directly from the shopping cart solution.



Contact:

