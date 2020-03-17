Log in
Gambling Market 2020-2024 | The High Penetration of Smartphones to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/17/2020 | 07:31pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the gambling market and it is poised to grow by USD 231.63 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of about 5% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request a free sample report

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200317005635/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gambling Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gambling Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International and William Hill Plc are some of the major market participants. Although the high penetration of smartphones will offer immense growth opportunities, ban on gambling advertisements will challenge the growth of the market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The high penetration of smartphones has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market. However, ban on gambling advertisements might hamper market growth.

Gambling market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Gambling market is segmented as below:

Type

  • Lottery
  • Betting
  • Casino

Platform

  • Offline
  • Online

Geographic segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR41072

Gambling market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gambling market report covers the following areas:

  • Gambling market size
  • Gambling market trends
  • Gambling market industry analysis

This study identifies use of AI in online gambling as one of the prime reasons driving the gambling market growth during the next few years.

Gambling market 2020-2024: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the gambling market, including some of the vendors such as Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd., INTRALOT SA, Las Vegas Sands Corp., MGM Resorts International and William Hill Plc. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gambling market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gambling market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gambling market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the gambling market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the gambling market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gambling market vendors

Table of Content

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type placement
  • Lottery - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Betting - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Casino - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Market Segmentation by Platform

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Platform placement
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Platform

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

  • Market drivers
  • Volume driver - Demand led growth
  • Volume driver - Supply led growth
  • Volume driver - External factors
  • Volume driver - Demand shift in adjacent markets
  • Price driver - Inflation
  • Price driver - Shift from lower to higher-priced units
  • Market challenges
  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Vendor landscape
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • 888 Holdings Plc
  • bet365 Group
  • Caesars Entertainment Corp.
  • Camelot UK Lotteries Ltd.
  • Flutter Entertainment Plc
  • Galaxy Entertainment Group Ltd.
  • INTRALOT SA
  • Las Vegas Sands Corp.
  • MGM Resorts International
  • William Hill Plc

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
