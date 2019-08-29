Gamenet S p A : NOTIFICATION OF SHARE BUYBACK

PRESS RELEASE

NOTIFICATION OF STOCK OPTION ASSIGNMENT

Rome, 29 August 2019 - Gamenet Group S.p.A. a company listed on the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (the "Company"), notifies that the Board of Directors on 30 July 2019, following the favourable opinion of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee given on 29 July 2019, has identifies Mr. Carlo Di Maio, director and general manager of the subsidiary Goldbet S.p.A., as new beneficiary of the stock option plan called "Stock Option Plan 2017 - 2020" (the "Stock Option Plan" or the "Plan") approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 20 October 2017.

The stock options, which have been allocated to Mr. Carlo Di Maio by the execution of a specific assignment letter on the date of today, are no. 40,000 and have to be exercised pursuant to the Rules of the Plan, as amended by the Shareholders' Meeting on 27 April 2018.

Mr. Di Maio has been identified as new beneficiary within the maximum number of options provided for under the Plan and the relevant Rules, according to which the Board of Directors may identify further beneficiaries within 24 months of the first allocation date.

In such regard, the Company reminds that the Stock Option Plan contemplates the free assignment to the beneficiaries of a total maximum number of 1,500,000 options; each of these is valid, pursuant to conditions of the relevant Rules, to subscribe a share at a price equal to the first listing price of the Company's shares on MTA (i.e. € 7.5).

On 20 October 2017, the Board of Directors singled out, as the first group of Beneficiaries of the Plan, the Chief Executive Officer and general manager Mr. Guglielmo Angelozzi and some executives with strategic responsibilities and other managers with strategically significant roles in the Gamenet Group S.p.A. and its subsidiaries. The options have been formally assigned to the above-mentioned beneficiaries on 28 March 2018, following the favourable opinion of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee on 16 February 2018.

Specific information on the terms and conditions of the Plan, the option's details and their exercise's ways, as well as the beneficiaries and the number of allocated rights, are described in the Information Document and the Rules of Plan, made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company website (www.gamenetgroup.it, section Governance, subsection "Shareholders' Meeting 2018") and on the storage mechanism (www.1info.it) on 28 March 2018 pursuant to article 84-bis of the CONSOB Rules n. 11971/1999.

Information regarding the new allocated options prusuant to the Plan are summarised in the following table, pursuant to the Panel 2, Table 7, Annex 3A of the above-mentioned Rules n. 11971/1999.

