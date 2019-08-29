Gamenet S p A : NOTIFICATION OF SHARE BUYBACK

PRESS RELEASE
NOTIFICATION OF STOCK OPTION ASSIGNMENT
Rome, 29 August 2019 - Gamenet Group S.p.A. a company listed on the STAR segment of the Mercato Telematico Azionario organised and managed by Borsa Italiana S.p.A. (the "Company"), notifies that the Board of Directors on 30 July 2019, following the favourable opinion of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee given on 29 July 2019, has identifies Mr. Carlo Di Maio, director and general manager of the subsidiary Goldbet S.p.A., as new beneficiary of the stock option plan called "Stock Option Plan 2017 - 2020" (the "Stock Option Plan" or the "Plan") approved by the Shareholders' Meeting on 20 October 2017.
The stock options, which have been allocated to Mr. Carlo Di Maio by the execution of a specific assignment letter on the date of today, are no. 40,000 and have to be exercised pursuant to the Rules of the Plan, as amended by the Shareholders' Meeting on 27 April 2018.
Mr. Di Maio has been identified as new beneficiary within the maximum number of options provided for under the Plan and the relevant Rules, according to which the Board of Directors may identify further beneficiaries within 24 months of the first allocation date.
In such regard, the Company reminds that the Stock Option Plan contemplates the free assignment to the beneficiaries of a total maximum number of 1,500,000 options; each of these is valid, pursuant to conditions of the relevant Rules, to subscribe a share at a price equal to the first listing price of the Company's shares on MTA (i.e. € 7.5).
On 20 October 2017, the Board of Directors singled out, as the first group of Beneficiaries of the Plan, the Chief Executive Officer and general manager Mr. Guglielmo Angelozzi and some executives with strategic responsibilities and other managers with strategically significant roles in the Gamenet Group S.p.A. and its subsidiaries. The options have been formally assigned to the above-mentioned beneficiaries on 28 March 2018, following the favourable opinion of the Remuneration and Appointments Committee on 16 February 2018.
Specific information on the terms and conditions of the Plan, the option's details and their exercise's ways, as well as the beneficiaries and the number of allocated rights, are described in the Information Document and the Rules of Plan, made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company website (www.gamenetgroup.it, section Governance, subsection "Shareholders' Meeting 2018") and on the storage mechanism (www.1info.it) on 28 March 2018 pursuant to article 84-bis of the CONSOB Rules n. 11971/1999.
Information regarding the new allocated options prusuant to the Plan are summarised in the following table, pursuant to the Panel 2, Table 7, Annex 3A of the above-mentioned Rules n. 11971/1999.
1
|
Name and
|
Position
|
|
|
|
PANEL 2
|
|
|
|
surname or
|
|
|
|
|
Stock option
|
|
|
|
category
|
|
|
|
|
Section 2
|
|
|
|
|
|
New assignment of options on the basis of a competent body's resolution in order to execute the
|
|
|
|
|
shareholder's resolution
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Date of
|
Description of
|
Number
|
|
Allocation
|
|
Exercise
|
Market
|
Period
|
|
|
shareholders'
|
instrument
|
of
|
|
date
|
|
price
|
price of the
|
of
|
|
|
resolution
|
|
options
|
|
|
|
|
underlying
|
exercise
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
shares on
|
(from-
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
the date of
|
to)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
allocation
|
|
Carlo Di
|
Director and
|
20 ottobre
|
Options on
|
40,000
|
|
29 August
|
|
€ 7.5
|
€10.12
|
(2)
|
Maio
|
general
|
2017
|
Company
|
|
|
2019 (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
manager of the
|
|
shares with
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
subsidiary
|
|
physical
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Goldbet S.p.A.
|
|
settlement
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
On 30 July 2019, the Board of Directors has identified Mr. Carlo Di Maio as new beneficiary of the Stock Option Plan, following the favourable opinion of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee (given on 29 July 2019) by conferring the power to assign the options to the Chief Executive Officer; the options have been formerly assigned to the new beneficiary as of today, by execution of an assignment letter.
-
The options could be exercised from the business day following the Board of Directors' resolution which recognizes, after the expiration of the vesting period (as defined in the Rules of the Plan) the possible achievement of the Performance Target pursuant to the Plan; starting from such date, the options could be exercised for a period of three years.
***
Gamenet Group, a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is one of the leading operators in the Italian gaming industry in terms of revenues, which amounted to Euro 356.9 million in the six-month period ended June 30, 2019, as a result of its wide and diversified offer of gaming products operated under a multi-license regime in five different business sectors: (i) amusement with prize machines (AWPs); (ii) video lottery terminals (VLTs); (iii) retail sports betting (Retail Betting); (iv) online sports betting (Online); and (v) management of gaming halls and owned AWPs (Retail & Street Operations). With effect from October 9, 2018, 100% of the activities of GoldBet are included within Group operations.
As of June 30, 2019, the Group's portfolio of granted concessions comprised 30,007 AWP licenses and 8,570 VLT licenses, along with a network of 1,732 betting licenses and 69 proprietary gaming halls distributed across Italy.
|
|
***
|
For further information:
|
|
Josef Mastragostino - Investor Relations
|
+39 06.89865700
|
|
email j.mastragostino@gamenetgroup.it
|
Gennaro Schettino - Press Office
|
+39 06.89865834
|
|
email g.schettino@gamenetgroup.it
|
Image Building - Media Relations
|
+39 02.89011300
|
|
email gamenet@imagebuilding.it
2
Disclaimer
Gamenet Group S.p.A. published this content on 29 August 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 August 2019 17:05:02 UTC