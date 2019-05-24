Gamenet S p A : PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLICATION OF THE MINUTES OF THE ORDINARY

SHAREHOLDERS' MEETING THAT APPROVED THE FINANCIAL

STATEMENTS AT DECEMBER 31, 2018

Rome, 24 May 2019 - The minutes of the ordinary shareholders' meeting of Gamenet Group S.p.A. which approved the financial statements for the year ended December 31, 2018, is available to Shareholders and the public at the registered office, on the authorized storage mechanism 1Info (www.1info.it), as well as on the Company's website www.gamenetgroup.it- Governance - Shareholders' Meeting.

***

Gamenet Group, a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is one of the leading operators in the Italian gaming industry in terms of revenues, which equaled Euro 178.1 million in the three-month period ended March 31, 2019, as a result of its wide and diversified offer of gaming products operated under a multi-license regime in four different business sectors:

amusement with prize machines (AWPs); (ii) video lottery terminals (VLTs); (iii) betting and online gambling (Betting & Online); and (iv) management of gaming halls and owned AWPs (Retail & Street Operations). With effect from October 9, 2018, 100% of the activities of GoldBet are included within Group operations.

As of March 31, 2019, the Group's portfolio of granted concessions comprised 30,025 AWPs and 8,570 VLT licenses, along with a network of 1,732 betting licenses and 71 proprietary gaming halls distributed across Italy.