Gamenet S p A : PUBLISHED THE LISTS OF CANDIDATES TO THE OFFICE OF DIRECTOR AND AUDITOR OF GAMENET GROUP S.P.A.

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLISHED THE LISTS OF CANDIDATES TO THE OFFICE OF DIRECTOR AND

AUDITOR OF GAMENET GROUP S.P.A.

Rome, 5 April 2019 - Gamenet Group S.p.A. informs that the following lists of candidates have been made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website in the "Governance" section, as well as on the storage mechanism www.1info.it:

-to the office of director of Gamenet Group:

i.List n. 1 presented by the shareholder TCP Lux Eurinvest S.à.r.l. ("TCP") holder of n. 13,570,162 ordinary shares of the Company equal to 45.23% of the share capital of Gamenet Group;

ii.List n. 2 presented by the shareholders Arca Economia Reale Equity Italia and Arca Economia Reale Bilanciato Italia; Fideuram Asset Management (Ireland) - Fonditalia Equity Italy; Fideuram Investimenti SGR S.p.A. fund manager: Fideuram Italia, Italy Share Plan, Italy 50 Bilanciato Plan and Italy 30 Bilanciato Plan; Interfund Sicav - Interfund Equity Italy; Kairos Partners SGR S.p.A. as Management Company of Kairos International Sicav sectors: Pegasus, Italy and Key; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A. fund manager: Mediolanum flexible Futuro Italia and Mediolanum flexible Sviluppo Italia and Mediolanum International Funds - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity holders jointly of n. 2,784,000 ordinary shares of the Company equal to 9.28% of the share capital of Gamenet Group;

iii.List n. 3 presented by the shareholder Intralot Italian Investments B.V. holder of n. 6,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company equal to 20.0% of the share capital of Gamenet Group.

-to the office of auditor of Gamenet Group:

i.List n. 1 presented by the TCP shareholder, holder of no. 13,570,162 ordinary shares of the Company equal to 45.23% of the share capital of Gamenet Group;

ii.List n. 2 presented by the shareholders Arca Economia Reale Equity Italia and Arca Economia Reale Bilanciato Italia; Fideuram Asset Management (Ireland) - Fonditalia Equity Italy; Fideuram Investimenti SGR S.p.A. fund manager: Fideuram Italia, Italy Share Plan, Italy 50 Bilanciato Plan and Italy 30 Bilanciato Plan; Interfund Sicav - Interfund Equity Italy; Kairos Partners SGR S.p.A. as Management Company of Kairos International Sicav sectors: Pegasus, Italy and Key; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A. fund