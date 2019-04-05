Log in
Gamenet S p A : PUBLISHED THE LISTS OF CANDIDATES TO THE OFFICE OF DIRECTOR AND AUDITOR OF GAMENET GROUP S.P.A.

04/05/2019 | 12:22pm EDT

PRESS RELEASE

PUBLISHED THE LISTS OF CANDIDATES TO THE OFFICE OF DIRECTOR AND

AUDITOR OF GAMENET GROUP S.P.A.

Rome, 5 April 2019 - Gamenet Group S.p.A. informs that the following lists of candidates have been made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website in the "Governance" section, as well as on the storage mechanism www.1info.it:

-to the office of director of Gamenet Group:

i.List n. 1 presented by the shareholder TCP Lux Eurinvest S.à.r.l. ("TCP") holder of n. 13,570,162 ordinary shares of the Company equal to 45.23% of the share capital of Gamenet Group;

ii.List n. 2 presented by the shareholders Arca Economia Reale Equity Italia and Arca Economia Reale Bilanciato Italia; Fideuram Asset Management (Ireland) - Fonditalia Equity Italy; Fideuram Investimenti SGR S.p.A. fund manager: Fideuram Italia, Italy Share Plan, Italy 50 Bilanciato Plan and Italy 30 Bilanciato Plan; Interfund Sicav - Interfund Equity Italy; Kairos Partners SGR S.p.A. as Management Company of Kairos International Sicav sectors: Pegasus, Italy and Key; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A. fund manager: Mediolanum flexible Futuro Italia and Mediolanum flexible Sviluppo Italia and Mediolanum International Funds - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity holders jointly of n. 2,784,000 ordinary shares of the Company equal to 9.28% of the share capital of Gamenet Group;

iii.List n. 3 presented by the shareholder Intralot Italian Investments B.V. holder of n. 6,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company equal to 20.0% of the share capital of Gamenet Group.

-to the office of auditor of Gamenet Group:

i.List n. 1 presented by the TCP shareholder, holder of no. 13,570,162 ordinary shares of the Company equal to 45.23% of the share capital of Gamenet Group;

ii.List n. 2 presented by the shareholders Arca Economia Reale Equity Italia and Arca Economia Reale Bilanciato Italia; Fideuram Asset Management (Ireland) - Fonditalia Equity Italy; Fideuram Investimenti SGR S.p.A. fund manager: Fideuram Italia, Italy Share Plan, Italy 50 Bilanciato Plan and Italy 30 Bilanciato Plan; Interfund Sicav - Interfund Equity Italy; Kairos Partners SGR S.p.A. as Management Company of Kairos International Sicav sectors: Pegasus, Italy and Key; Mediolanum Gestione Fondi SGR S.p.A. fund

manager: Mediolanum flexible Futuro Italia and Mediolanum flexible Sviluppo Italia and Mediolanum International Funds - Challenge Funds - Challenge Italian Equity holders jointly of n. 2,784,000 ordinary shares of the Company equal to 9.28% of the share capital of Gamenet Group;

iii.List n. 3 presented by the shareholder Intralot Italian Investments B.V. holder of n. 6,000,000 ordinary shares of the Company equal to 20.0% of the share capital of Gamenet Group.

***

It should also be noted that the proposed resolutions that TCP shareholder, in compliance with the recommendations of art. 9 of the Corporate Governance Code of Borsa Italiana S.p.A., intends to submit to the next Shareholders' Meeting, regarding the matters on which specific proposals have not been formulated by the Company's Board of Directors, have been made available to the public at the Company's registered office, on the Company's website in the "Governance" section, as well as on the storage mechanism www.1info.it.

***

Gamenet Group, a company listed on the STAR segment of the Italian Stock Exchange, is one of the leading operators in the Italian gaming industry in terms of revenues, which equaled Euro 646.1 million for the year ended December 31, 2018 as a result of its wide and diversified offer of gaming products operated under a multi-license regime in four different business sectors: (i) amusement with prize machines (AWPs); (ii) video lottery terminals (VLTs); (iii) betting and online gambling (Betting & Online); and (iv) management of gaming halls and owned AWPs (Retail & Street Operations). With effect from October 9, 2018, 100% of the activities of GoldBet are included within Group operations.

As of December 31, 2018, the Group's portfolio of granted concessions comprised 29,972 AWPs and 8,570 VLT licenses, along with a network of 1,732 betting licenses and 70 proprietary gaming halls distributed across Italy.

***

For further information:

Josef Mastragostino - Investor Relations

+39 06.89865700

email j.mastragostino@gamenetgroup.it

Gennaro Schettino - Press Office

+39 06.89865834

email g.schettino@gamenetgroup.it

Image Building - Media Relations

+39 02.89011300

email gamenet@imagebuilding.it

2

Disclaimer

Gamenet Group S.p.A. published this content on 05 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 05 April 2019 16:21:03 UTC
