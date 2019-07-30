Gamenet S p A : Partnership between Trilantic Europe and the Chiarva group following a reduction of Trilantic's shareholding below 30%

GAMENET GROUP S.P.A.

Partnership between Trilantic Europe and the Chiarva group following a reduction of

Trilantic's shareholding below 30%.

Luxembourg - 30 July 2019 - Today, TCP Lux Eurinvest S.à r.l. ("TCP Lux"), a subsidiary company of the private equity fund Trilantic Capital Partners IV Europe ("Trilantic Europe"), has signed a contract (the "Agreement") for the sale of 8.6 million shares (equal to 28.67% of the share capital) of Gamenet Group S.p.A. ("Gamenet") to G Partecipazioni S.r.l., an Italian company set up specifically for the purpose of this transaction, which, upon effectiveness of the Agreement (as described below) will be 50.1% owned by TCP Lux and 49.9% owned by the Chiarva group (through the subsidiary company San Luca S.p.A.) .

The effectiveness of the Agreement is conditional upon the transfer by TCP Lux to unrelated third parties of a 1.57% stake in Gamenet (as a result of such preliminary sale, TCP Lux's stake will fall below 30% of the company's share capital) (the "Preliminary Sale"). The Preliminary Sale is expected to be completed by 9 August 2019, and the subsequent transaction envisaged under the Agreement is expected to be completed in September 2019, once the other conditions precedent provided for in the Agreement, namely the execution of final financing agreements in relation to a portion of the purchase price, have been met.

The transaction envisaged under the Agreement will allow Trilantic Europe to partially monetize its stake in Gamenet without placing additional shares on the market (other than those subject to the Preliminary Sale).

TCP Lux and the Chiarva group aim at enhancing the value of their stake in Gamenet in the coming years through their partnership, providing support to the company in its internal and external growth projects as the national and international gaming and sports betting market is consolidating rapidly.

Gamenet was acquired by Trilantic Europe in December 2010, when the company had approximately 80 employees and €14 million EBITDA. Guided by Guglielmo Angelozzi since 2014, Gamenet acquired Intralot Italia and Goldbet in 2016 and 2018, respectively, becoming the leading operator in Italy in sports betting - holding a 15% market share - active both in the retail market (by way of a network of more than 1700 points) and in the online segment, and is the third largest operator of VLTs and AWPs, with a market share of approximately 12%. The Gamenet group has more than 700 employees and is based in Rome.

Gamenet, which has been listed on the STAR segment since December 2017, also announced today its results for the first half of 2019, showing a last twelve months (ending 30 June 2019) consolidated EBITDA (pro-forma for the Goldbet acquisition) of €157.7 million, with a consolidated net financial position as of 30 June 2019 of €397.4 million, down €31.9 million as compared to 31 December 2018.

The Chiarva family, through the Stella Group, is active in the industrial and financial sectors both in the Italian market and, more importantly, at an international level. It has recently ceded control (previously held with its historic Scottish partners) of Stella-Jones Inc.,a company listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange, with market capitalization of approximately 3 billion Canadian dollars.