Gamers Worry about the Future State of Gaming Security

McAfee has released results from its survey, Game Over: The Future of
Gaming Security, finding that while gamers profess to exhibit good
cybersecurity habits there’s still work to do. The survey found that 75
percent of PC gamers identified security as the element that concerns
them most about the future of gaming. The concern from gamers is
justified given that nearly two-thirds (64 percent) have or know someone
who has been directly affected by a cyberattack.
“We found that gamers are most certainly concerned about cybersecurity,
however they tend to engage in poor security habits,” said Gary Davis,
chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee. “As PC gaming continues to
grow in popularity, it’s important for gamers to take steps to help keep
their device and personal information protected.”
The survey found that gamers are taking some of the right steps in order
to secure their PCs like installing antivirus software (83 percent),
however they are also engaging in risky or ineffective behavior that
could put them at risk.
-
Fifty-five percent of gamers reuse passwords across multiple online
accounts potentially putting themselves at risk if their password is
cracked.
-
Thirty-six percent rely on incognito or private browsing to keep their
PC protected.
-
Forty-one percent read the privacy policies associated with games and
services, but like private browsing, this technique won’t help keep a
PC secure.
To help gamers stay safe, McAfee has developed the following tips:
-
Use unique passwords for all online accounts. Reusing passwords
makes it easy for a cybercriminal to gain access to other accounts and
sensitive information more easily once they have cracked one password.
-
Use a firewall. Gamers should use a firewall to help keep would
be attackers out of the PC and network.
-
Think before clicking. Users should never click on links in
messages from people they don’t know. Cybercriminals can use
phishing emails that have links that lead to websites that can lure
users into giving personal information or download malware.
-
Use comprehensive security. To ensure devices continue to run
free of malware, use a comprehensive security solution like McAfee
Total Protection that can help keep devices protected against
malware, phishing attacks, and other threats.
Survey Methodology
McAfee commissioned OnePoll to conduct a survey of 1,000 U.S. residents
who play video games on a PC/laptop at least four times a month and
spend at least $200 annually on gaming.
