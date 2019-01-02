Gamers Worry about the Future State of Gaming Security

McAfee Survey Finds Gamers Take Their Cybersecurity Seriously, However Actions Don’t Map Back to Concerns

McAfee has released results from its survey, Game Over: The Future of Gaming Security, finding that while gamers profess to exhibit good cybersecurity habits there’s still work to do. The survey found that 75 percent of PC gamers identified security as the element that concerns them most about the future of gaming. The concern from gamers is justified given that nearly two-thirds (64 percent) have or know someone who has been directly affected by a cyberattack.

“We found that gamers are most certainly concerned about cybersecurity, however they tend to engage in poor security habits,” said Gary Davis, chief consumer security evangelist at McAfee. “As PC gaming continues to grow in popularity, it’s important for gamers to take steps to help keep their device and personal information protected.”

The survey found that gamers are taking some of the right steps in order to secure their PCs like installing antivirus software (83 percent), however they are also engaging in risky or ineffective behavior that could put them at risk.

Fifty-five percent of gamers reuse passwords across multiple online accounts potentially putting themselves at risk if their password is cracked.

Thirty-six percent rely on incognito or private browsing to keep their PC protected.

Forty-one percent read the privacy policies associated with games and services, but like private browsing, this technique won’t help keep a PC secure.

To help gamers stay safe, McAfee has developed the following tips:

Use unique passwords for all online accounts . Reusing passwords makes it easy for a cybercriminal to gain access to other accounts and sensitive information more easily once they have cracked one password.

. Reusing passwords makes it easy for a cybercriminal to gain access to other accounts and sensitive information more easily once they have cracked one password. Use a firewall . Gamers should use a firewall to help keep would be attackers out of the PC and network.

. Gamers should use a firewall to help keep would be attackers out of the PC and network. Think before clicking. Users should never click on links in messages from people they don’t know. Cybercriminals can use phishing emails that have links that lead to websites that can lure users into giving personal information or download malware.

Users should never click on links in messages from people they don’t know. Cybercriminals can use phishing emails that have links that lead to websites that can lure users into giving personal information or download malware. Use comprehensive security. To ensure devices continue to run free of malware, use a comprehensive security solution like McAfee Total Protection that can help keep devices protected against malware, phishing attacks, and other threats.

Survey Methodology

McAfee commissioned OnePoll to conduct a survey of 1,000 U.S. residents who play video games on a PC/laptop at least four times a month and spend at least $200 annually on gaming.

About McAfee

McAfee is the device-to-cloud cybersecurity company. Inspired by the power of working together, McAfee creates business and consumer solutions that make our world a safer place. www.mcafee.com.

