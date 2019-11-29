Gaming Headset Black Friday 2019 Deals for Xbox, PC, and PS4 (HyperX, Razer, Corsair) Listed by Deal Answers

Black Friday is here and it’s the best time of the year to get a deal on a gaming headset. The biggest brands like HyperX, Corsair, Turtle Beach, and Razer have all discounted their products for the sale. Deal Answers lists the best deals below:

Razer Black Friday Headsets

HyperX Black Friday Headsets

Save up to $20 on the HyperX Cloud Stinger

Save up to $20 on the HyperX Cloud Alpha Gaming Headset

Corsair Black Friday Headsets

Other Gaming Headsets

Not all gaming headsets are compatible with every device. It’s important to check whether a headset supports PS4, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, or PC for maximum compatibility. Some headsets are compatible with multiple devices. Clicking on links may earn Deal Answers a commission.

The microphone quality is extremely important with gaming headsets. This is so that other people can hear good quality sound when playing multi-player games like Minecraft and Fortnite. Reading online reviews is the best way to get information on how the mic sounds. Some people also watch YouTube videos with sound recordings from the headset they are about to buy.

Surround sound is essential for many gamers. This is because it can reveal more information on the direction sound is coming from while gaming. Surround sound headsets are often more expensive.

Another important factor is whether to get a wired or wireless gaming headset. Wireless headsets give people a lot more freedom to move around but they do need to be charged. The battery could also potentially fail while mid-game, but many headsets have an optional wire that can be plugged-in.

Some gaming headsets will automatically mute the microphone when it is pushed up. This is a useful feature for many players. The weight of the headset can also be important because lighter designs may be more comfortable over longer periods of time.

The availability and pricing of gaming headsets will vary during Black Friday. It is expected that there will be discounts on headsets for Cyber Monday, but it’s not known which models will be still on sale. Overall, there are numerous deals on gaming headsets for Black Friday 2019.

About Deal Answers: Deal Answers researches and finds discounts for sales events like Black Friday. Deal Answers may earn commission from clicks as an Amazon Associate and member of other programs.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20191129005369/en/