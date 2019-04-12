Gaming Innovation : 2018 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

2018 HIGHLIGHTS

Launch of Sportsbook

One of the milestones that GiG went through in 2018 was when the in-house-developed sportsbook was launched just before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after 30 months of preperations. The sportsbook first went live on the in-house brand Rizk.com.

Entering the US with Hard Rock

The Partnership with Hard Rock International is something that has been getting a lot of attention. It has also needed a lot of resources in 2018, from the moment the initial contract for the online casino was signed to the launch of the full omnichannel solution in January 2019.

Games Studio Live and Proprietary

Games Launched

The first in-house-developed slot game, Wild Reels, was released in October 2018 and was the final piece of the puzzle. GiG Games had been in development for the past year. The games studio develops gaming products including slots and table games. By adding GiG Games to its range of products, GiG achieved its ambition of becoming a full- service solutions provider to the Gaming industry and now covers the whole value chain within iGaming.