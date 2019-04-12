Gaming Innovation : 2018 Annual Report and Sustainability Report

GiG Overview
iGaming solutions based on innovative technology
VISION
MISSION
"Opening up iGaming to
"Have a stake in every
make it fair and funfor all"
faironline bet"
2012
GiG founded
~710
Employees
2015
2019
Listed on the Oslo
Dual-listing on
Stock Exchange
Nasdaq Stockholm
Officesin Malta,
Licencesin Malta, UK,
Denmark, Gibraltar,
New Jersey, Germany
Norway, Spain, US
S-H, Sweden, Spain
(pending)
CONTENTS
STRATEGIC REPORT
page 4
2018 Highlights page 5Letter from the CEO page 8
We are GiG page 10
Sustainability Report page 26
Riskspage 32
The Share page 34
Words from the Chairman page 35
BOARD OF DIRECTORS REPORT
page 36
CORPORATE GOVERNANCE REPORT
page 48
AUDITOR'S REPORT
page 53
AGM and Other Information page 57
CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
page 58
Glossary
page 92
G i GAnnual Report 2018
Strategic Report · 5
2018 HIGHLIGHTS
Launch of Sportsbook
One of the milestones that GiG went through in 2018 was when the in-house-developed sportsbook was launched just before the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia after 30 months of preperations. The sportsbook first went live on the in-house brand Rizk.com.
Entering the US with Hard Rock
The Partnership with Hard Rock International is something that has been getting a lot of attention. It has also needed a lot of resources in 2018, from the moment the initial contract for the online casino was signed to the launch of the full omnichannel solution in January 2019.
Games Studio Live and Proprietary
Games Launched
The first in-house-developed slot game, Wild Reels, was released in October 2018 and was the final piece of the puzzle. GiG Games had been in development for the past year. The games studio develops gaming products including slots and table games. By adding GiG Games to its range of products, GiG achieved its ambition of becoming a full- service solutions provider to the Gaming industry and now covers the whole value chain within iGaming.
€151.4m
€27.4m
Revenues
Cost of sales
+26% Y/Y
+34% Y/Y
€47.2m
|
€60.7m
Marketing
Other opex
Equal Y/Y
+51% Y/Y
€16.1m
EBITDA
Adj EBITDA
|
+29% Y/Y
€18.9m
|
ISO Certification
In 2018, GiG's information security processes were tested against the highest international standards set by the International Organization for Standardization, via an ISO 27001:2013 audit. This certification highlights the Company's ongoing and systematic approach towards protecting the confidentiality, integrity and availability of all information GiG controls and processes.
New Licences
A sports betting licence was obtained in the German state of Schleswig-Holstein through the acquisition of Nordbet. GiG entered the US online gambling market in New Jersey in June, authorised by The State of New Jersey Division of Gaming Enforcement (DGE) to provide a real-money online casino platform solution to operators in the state. The Company was also granted an affiliate vendor license in the state of New Jersey, US.
In December, the Company was awarded two licences in the Swedish market. One licence is used for GiG's in-house brands and the other licence is offered to its external customers.
GiG's expansion in regulated markets included an application for an online B2C casino and sports betting licence in Spain.
During the year, GiG's proprietary Game Studio obtained licences in Malta, the UK, Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Sweden.
New Customers on the Platform
In 2018 seven new costumers were signed on to the platform, bringing the total number of companies operating on the GiG Platform up to 39.
GiG Comply
In August GiG launched its monitoring tool GiG Comply. The tool helps to protect operators from promotions on websites which are not brand-safe and from misleading advertising in their name by crawling through thousands of web pages on a daily basis.
One GiG
In late 2017 the consolidation process started what put all the verticals under the same name. In order to ensure that all resources were used in the most efficient way, all the companies under the Gaming Innovation Group umbrella unified one GiG.
Disclaimer
Gaming Innovation Group Inc. published this content on 12 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 April 2019 21:07:03 UTC