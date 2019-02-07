Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gaming Innovation : GiG Games launches exciting third game, Fruit Slot™

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/07/2019 | 03:35am EST

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has launched its third and latest in-house developed game 'Fruit Slot'.

Mathias Larsson, managing director of GiG Games, says: 'Following the success of our first two games we are now releasing a very unique game called Fruit Slot. We believe that a strong casino game portfolio has to consist of some innovative content and this game for sure lives up to that philosophy.'

Fruit Slotis a roulette-inspired video slot set up in a classic Asian arcade, complete with all the glossy surfaces, bright colours, ringing and blinking you would expect. The game is easy to learn, allows the player to choose which symbols to bet on and how much to bet on each. Payouts on winning symbols range from 2x to 100x, making a €10,000 win possible (at the max bet of €100). The game has an RTP% of 96.85%. This is a fresh step away from the reel-based video slot, and towards innovative gameplay.

Kevin Corti, head of product at GiG Games, says: 'Fruit Slotprovides players with a very different take on the typical slot machine gameplay experience. It is fast-paced, colourful and loud. The game's Asian origins are plain for all to see. It has a lot of character. We focused on the mobile experience, and the result is a game that is extremely playable anywhere, anytime.'

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG):

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through its ecosystem of products and services, it is connecting operators, suppliers, and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of offices in St George's Bay, Malta and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG.

Disclaimer

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. published this content on 07 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 February 2019 08:34:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:11aTEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES : expected to sell Israeli medical equipment plant for $45m
AQ
04:11aBayer CropScience Q3 profit up over twofold
AQ
04:11aMONARCH GOLD : Croinor expands, offers more high grades for Monarques
AQ
04:11aGOLDEN QUEEN MINING : Executes a Letter of Intent
AQ
04:11aSOSEI : Heptares announces 40 million Medicxi investment
AQ
04:11aELI LILLY AND : reports positive data from atopic dermatitis trials
AQ
04:11aMODERN TIMES MTG : MTG's Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
04:11aAVERY DENNISON : makes new rPET label liners available in Europe
AQ
04:10aMANCHESTER UNITED : United launch partnership with Remington
PU
04:10aTAYLOR WIMPEY : We donate to Early Action for Autism
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : CHIPOTLE MEXICAN GRILL : fresh food campaign drives profit beat, shares surge
2SOCIÉTÉ GÉNÉRALE : SOCIETE GENERALE : SocGen Cuts 2020 Targets as 4Q Net Profit Beats Expectations -- Update
3ETHANOL : LONG, STRANGE TRIP: How U.S. ethanol reaches China tariff-free
4VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS : VESTAS WIND : Annual report 2018
5APPLE : WEAK U.S. PROFIT PICTURE MAY NOT BE SO BAD: Credit Suisse

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.