Gaming Innovation : GiG Games launches exciting third game, Fruit Slot™

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has launched its third and latest in-house developed game 'Fruit Slot™'.

Mathias Larsson, managing director of GiG Games, says: 'Following the success of our first two games we are now releasing a very unique game called Fruit Slot™. We believe that a strong casino game portfolio has to consist of some innovative content and this game for sure lives up to that philosophy.'

Fruit Slot™is a roulette-inspired video slot set up in a classic Asian arcade, complete with all the glossy surfaces, bright colours, ringing and blinking you would expect. The game is easy to learn, allows the player to choose which symbols to bet on and how much to bet on each. Payouts on winning symbols range from 2x to 100x, making a €10,000 win possible (at the max bet of €100). The game has an RTP% of 96.85%. This is a fresh step away from the reel-based video slot, and towards innovative gameplay.

Kevin Corti, head of product at GiG Games, says: 'Fruit Slot™provides players with a very different take on the typical slot machine gameplay experience. It is fast-paced, colourful and loud. The game's Asian origins are plain for all to see. It has a lot of character. We focused on the mobile experience, and the result is a game that is extremely playable anywhere, anytime.'

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG):

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through its ecosystem of products and services, it is connecting operators, suppliers, and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of offices in St George's Bay, Malta and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG.