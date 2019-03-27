Log in
Gaming Innovation : GiG Games launches its fourth game, POPSTAR™

03/27/2019 | 04:35am EDT

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has launched its fourth in-house developed game 'POPSTAR™'

POPSTAR™ is a 5×4 reel video slot for desktop and mobile devices. It tells the story of an aspiring singer in a TV talent show, featuring strong visuals and music, and an exciting sense of progress all the way to a free spins game mode.

Mathias Larsson, managing director of GiG Games, says: 'Following our first three successful releases, we are very excited for the release of our latest game POPSTAR™. This game is a collaboration between GiG Games and the Swedish music artist Erik Segerstedt. Erik has produced all the sound and special effects for the game. Erik is also releasing an album, two songs which are also featured in the game.'

Kevin Corti, head of product at GiG Games, says: 'We believe that a critical success factor for any video slot, is that both gameplay and game theme are perfectly aligned. POPSTAR™achieves this by putting the player in the position of helping a 'wannabe pop star' to achieve their dream of attaining stardom, while at the same time potentially winning big.'

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG):

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through its ecosystem of products and services, it is connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of offices in St George's Bay, Malta and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG.

Disclaimer

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. published this content on 27 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 March 2019 08:34:02 UTC
