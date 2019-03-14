Gaming Innovation : GiG Games now live on EveryMatrix CasinoEngine

The full portfolio of GiG Games has recently gone live on EveryMatrix's CasinoEngine, one of the largest casino content aggregators in the world. This deal sees further expansion to GiG Games' presence in the evolving online gaming industry, bringing both operators and players further flexibility and choice of games.

Stian Hornsletten, EveryMatrix co-founder and CasinoEngine CEO, said: 'We are very happy to provision GiG Games via our CasinoEngine solution, and always bring additional choices of casino content to our operators. As a result of our dedication to quickly launch new content providers, CasinoEngine is able to swiftly facilitate clients' access to fresh and interesting games. To further support our operators growth, and as we recently did for the UK, we are constantly looking to add additional regulated markets on top of the ever growing casino offering.'

Mathias Larsson, managing director at GiG Games, said: 'GiG Games now has a portfolio of three new games: Book of Souls, Wild Reels and Fruit Slots - with more in the studio in development. We are excited to partner with EveryMatrix to be able to bring our casino games to so many operators across the world.'

About Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through its ecosystem of products and services, it is connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is listed in the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GiG.

About EveryMatrix

EveryMatrix delivers a modular and API driven product suite including a market leading one-stop shop casino content aggregator and integration platform, a cross-product bonusing engine, a fully managed sportsbook and sport data services, a stand-alone payment processing product, and a multi-brand affiliate/agent management system.

To offer the services required by operators, the EveryMatrix products work together as an entire platform or independently and can be easily integrated with existing platforms to accommodate different types of clients from bookmakers to lotteries and, from existing large operations to newcomers.