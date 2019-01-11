Log in
Gaming Innovation : GiG Games signs with Finnplay

01/11/2019 | 04:09am EST

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed an agreement with open gaming platform provider, Finnplay. This deal sees GiG Games deliver its exciting and highly-engaging content to Finnplays' expanding operator base, in selected regulated markets. Finnplay will take all games from GiG Games and plans to release the first game on its platform in Q1 2019.

Martin Prantner, chief executive officer of Finnplay, commented: 'We're delighted to add the GiG Games portfolio to our platform for our growing roster of operators. GiG has a long-standing reputation of innovation in the iGaming industry, and we look forward to our operators benefiting from the engaging games that can be accessed and marketed across several regulated markets.'

Mathias Larsson, Managing Director at GiG Games, says: 'We are very happy to sign with Finnplay. They are operational in several regulated markets where GiG Games are also certified with its games.'

About Gaming Innovation Group

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through its ecosystem of products and services, it is connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of Malta and is listed in the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GiG.

About Finnplay

Founded in 2008, Finnplay is a privately owned Nordic-based gaming platform provider, which specializes in regulated tailored multi-channel gaming solutions for the online and mobile gaming industry. The gaming platform is compliant in the regulated gaming jurisdictions of Sweden, Malta, United Kingdom, Belgium, Denmark, Hungary, Bulgaria, Romania, Mexico, and Curacao.

Disclaimer

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. published this content on 11 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 January 2019 09:08:00 UTC
