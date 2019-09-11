Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gaming Innovation : GiG adds Betfred to GiG Comply's partner portfolio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/11/2019 | 04:47am EDT

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has signed an agreement with UK operator Betfred for its marketing compliance screening tool, GiG Comply.

Betfred has become the latest tier one operator, to sign up to GiG Comply, a web service technology which empowers operators to improve their compliance measures by monitoring third party marketing activities.

With heightened advertising regulations requiring operators to ensure responsible marketing practices, GiG Comply supplies Betfred affiliate clients an automatic site-scanning solution to easily review advertising campaigns and help meet compliance needs. The innovative technology allows Betfred the ability to scan the internet to ensure its brand is not advertised in a non-compliant manner nor on non-compliant sites.

Richard Brown, chief executive officer at GiG, says: 'We are delighted to have partnered our technology with tier one operator Betfred. It's a clear sign that Betfred are continuing to take affiliate compliance seriously, and we are proud to be contributing to their efforts,'

Adele Farrell, director of compliance at Betfred, says: 'Protecting players and abiding by regulations has never been so important - so we are happy to be working with GiG Comply. At Betfred, we want to ensure that our affiliate partners are working in a responsible and compliant way, and GiG Comply is the most effective and efficient way for us to monitor the content they are publishing for our brand.'

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG):
Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through its ecosystem of products and services, it is connecting operators, suppliers, and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. GiG operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK.www.gig.com

To find out more about GiG Comply, start the conversation with us today:
[email protected]or visit http://comply.gig.com/

Natasha Gowans, Head of Communications
[email protected]

Disclaimer

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. published this content on 11 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 September 2019 08:46:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:12aChina's auto sales face more bumps ahead, industry body warns, after latest slump
RE
05:12aHONG KONG INTERNATIONAL CONSTRUCTION INVESTMENT MA : Voluntary announcement - update on major transaction
PU
05:12aBANK OF EAST ASIA : 2019 Interim Scrip Dividend Scheme - Calculation of Market Value
PU
05:12aEVONIK INDUSTRIES : expands capacity for specialty alcohol ITDA
PU
05:12aDALIAN PORT PDA : Disclosure of Dealings under Rule 22 of the Takeovers Code
PU
05:12aSTHREE : Courage for Wage Transparency
PU
05:11aSKANSKA : converts an office building into apartments in Helsinki, Finland, for about EUR 50 M, about SEK 540 M
AQ
05:11aINTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways warns of more disruption as pilot strike ends
RE
05:09aHong Kong Exchanges proposes $39 billion London Stock Exchange takeover
RE
05:09aJYSKE BANK : Notice of Extraordinary General Meeting of Jyske Bank A/S
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1WeWork presses on with IPO, pushing SoftBank into a corner
2Most gain as hopes of trade deal, stimulus lift risk-on mode
3Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
4Apple reveals triple-camera iPhone; $5 monthly streaming TV undercuts Disney
5Henlius Biotech launches $477 million HK IPO, testing market amid protests

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group