Gaming Innovation : GiG adds Betfred to GiG Comply's partner portfolio

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG), has signed an agreement with UK operator Betfred for its marketing compliance screening tool, GiG Comply.

Betfred has become the latest tier one operator, to sign up to GiG Comply, a web service technology which empowers operators to improve their compliance measures by monitoring third party marketing activities.

With heightened advertising regulations requiring operators to ensure responsible marketing practices, GiG Comply supplies Betfred affiliate clients an automatic site-scanning solution to easily review advertising campaigns and help meet compliance needs. The innovative technology allows Betfred the ability to scan the internet to ensure its brand is not advertised in a non-compliant manner nor on non-compliant sites.

Richard Brown, chief executive officer at GiG, says: 'We are delighted to have partnered our technology with tier one operator Betfred. It's a clear sign that Betfred are continuing to take affiliate compliance seriously, and we are proud to be contributing to their efforts,'

Adele Farrell, director of compliance at Betfred, says: 'Protecting players and abiding by regulations has never been so important - so we are happy to be working with GiG Comply. At Betfred, we want to ensure that our affiliate partners are working in a responsible and compliant way, and GiG Comply is the most effective and efficient way for us to monitor the content they are publishing for our brand.'

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG):

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through its ecosystem of products and services, it is connecting operators, suppliers, and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. GiG operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK.www.gig.com

