Gaming Innovation : GiG strengthens technology leadership team with new hires

07/29/2019 | 01:50am EDT

Today GiG announces the appointment of a chief information officer, Chris Armes. Chris will be responsible for developing the company's technology strategy and will report to Robin Reed, chief executive officer, forming part of the C-Level management team.

Chris, who was previously chief technology officer at NYX Gaming/SG Digital, will take strategic responsibility for GiG's multiple technology assets, ultimately strengthening GiG's position as the B2B partner and operator of choice in the iGaming industry. Chris brings extensive experience from companies such as NYX and Oracle, having performed more than 60 M&As throughout his career. GiG is increasingly focusing on being value accretive for larger and more complex customers across the globe and Chris will ensure the robust and secure delivery of tech solutions to existing and new customers.

To strengthen Chris's management team, GiG has also recently hired Jonathan Gauci as SVP of technology, Stephen Borg as director of data, and Jan Flores as director of production operations. The Company is gearing up its tech management to oversee the roll-out of the next generation of the new Platform Services, Data and Front End platforms with an aim to be the platform of choice in iGaming.

Of the appointments, Robin Reed, CEO of GiG said: 'GiG's vision is to make iGaming fair and fun for all. We want to do this by being the platform of choice for iGaming. To build the most flexible, efficient and scalable product we need to have the very best tech management team. Chris has a wealth of experience from senior positions within companies such as Sun, Oracle and lately with Scientific Games. Chris is the latest in a range of tech management hires and he will be a fantastic asset for the GiG team and its customers. I am thrilled to welcome Chris, Stephen, Jan and Jonathan onboard.'

Chris commented, 'This is an opportunity to truly innovate in a dynamic industry. I am looking forward to pushing the boundaries by leveraging new technologies and helping GiG to make a leap forward ahead of the competition.'

Disclaimer

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. published this content on 29 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 July 2019 05:49:07 UTC
