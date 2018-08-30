Log in
Gaming Innovation Group : Launches GiG Comply and Signs With Mr Green as First Client

08/30/2018 | 08:59am CEST

STOCKHOLM, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Gaming Innovation Group Inc. (GiG) has signed an agreement with Mr Green, one of the brands of MRG Group (MRG), for the provision of its newly launched, innovative B2B marketing compliance technology, GiG Comply.

This monitoring service is designed in response to operators' needs to further strengthen control over third party advertising and brand protection. GiG Comply drives responsible gaming by providing improved visibility of where and how brands are being advertised. The service helps protect them from promotion on websites which are not brand-safe. It also protects from misleading advertising in their name and helps them to adhere to complex advertising standards in their regulated markets.

This scalable tool is based on cutting-edge technology, putting flexibility in the hands of the operators who can set up their own criteria and checklist parameters to scan and check affiliate websites or any requested domains on a daily basis. This will allow them to scan for anything they need, such as ensuring responsible gaming measures are visible on relevant pages or that terms and conditions are correct and up-to-date.

Jesper Kärrbrink, CEO Mr Green Ltd comments; "We always look for ways to improve our Green Gaming thinking. By using this technology, we can ensure that traffic coming to our brand does so in a compliant and green way."

Richard Brown, Chief Digital Officer at GiG commented: "We're immensely proud to expand our partnership with Mr Green to include GiG Comply services. Mr Green is already well-known in the market for having sustainability at the heart of its business and, as the first customer to sign up with GiG Comply, Mr Green is now also an early leader in using new technology to help strengthen its marketing compliance."

For further information, please contact:
Robin Reed
CEO of GIG
+356-9999-0382
robin@gig.com

Richard Brown
CDO of GIG
+356-9901-570-35
richard.brown@gig.com

Anna-Lena Åström
GIG Head of IR & Corporate Communications
+356-796-998-48
anna.lena@gig.com

About Gaming Innovation Group (GiG):

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through our eco-system of products and services, we are connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. Gaming Innovation Group operates out of state-of-the-art offices in St George's Bay, Malta and is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG.

For more information about GiG and our services also see: https://www.gig.com/

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/gaming-innovation-group/r/gaming-innovation-group-launches-gig-comply-and-signs-with-mr-green-as-first-client,c2604038

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gaming-innovation-group-launches-gig-comply-and-signs-with-mr-green-as-first-client-300704700.html

SOURCE Gaming Innovation Group


© PRNewswire 2018
