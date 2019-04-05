Gaming Innovation : Option Grants

The Board of Directors of Gaming Innovation Group Inc. has granted a total of 500,000 options to key employees. The exercise price is NOK 30.00 per share, and the options are exercisable with 20% after 1 April 2020, 30% after 1 April 2021 and 50% after 1 April 2022. All options expires on 31 March 2025 and are conditional upon employment at time of exercise. The options are granted under the option plan approved by the board in February 2017.

An employee in GiG has exercised his option to buy 10,000 shares in GIG at a share price of NOK 12.50. GiG will borrow shares for the transfer of the option shares to the employee and will issue new shares later. The outstanding number of shares in GIG is 90,005,626 and when issuing the new shares for this option exercise and previous exercises were shares has been borrowed, the outstanding number of shares will increase to 90,085,626.

In addition, 85,000 options have been cancelled due to employees leaving GiG and after the above transactions, a total of 1,506,000 options are outstanding.

This information is information that Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 07:45 CET on 5 April 2019.

Gaming Innovation Group Inc. is a technology company providing products and services throughout the entire value chain in the iGaming industry. Founded in 2012, Gaming Innovation Group's vision is 'To open up iGaming and make it fair and fun for all'. Through its ecosystem of products and services, it is connecting operators, suppliers and users, to create the best iGaming experiences in the world. GiG operates out of Malta and is dual-listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol GIG and on Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker symbol GIGSEK.

