Gaming Market | Integration of Blockchain Technology to Boost Growth | Technavio

Technavio has been monitoring the gaming market and it is poised to grow by USD 90.13 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005631/en/
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)
The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Sony Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.
Integration of blockchain technology has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.
Gaming Market 2019-2023: Segmentation
Gaming Market is segmented as below:
Platform
Type
-
Casual Gaming
-
Professional Gaming
Device
-
Console Gaming
-
Mobile Gaming
-
PC Gaming
Geographic Segmentation
-
APAC
-
Europe
-
MEA
-
North America
-
South America
Gaming Market 2019-2023: Scope
Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gaming market report covers the following areas:
-
Gaming Market Size
-
Gaming Market Trends
-
Gaming Market Industry Analysis
This study identifies growth of free-to-play model as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming market growth during the next few years.
Gaming Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis
We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the gaming market, including some of the vendors such as Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Sony Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and The Walt Disney Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gaming market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
Gaming Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights
-
CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
-
Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming market growth during the next five years
-
Estimation of the gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market
-
Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
-
The growth of the gaming market
-
Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
-
Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming market vendors
