News : Companies
Gaming Market | Integration of Blockchain Technology to Boost Growth | Technavio

03/10/2020 | 05:01pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the gaming market and it is poised to grow by USD 90.13 bn during 2019-2023, progressing at a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Request latest free sample report of 2020-2024

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200310005631/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Market 2019-2023 (Graphic: Business Wire)

The market is concentrated, and the degree of concentration will accelerate during the forecast period. Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Sony Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and The Walt Disney Co. are some of the major market participants. To make the most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Integration of blockchain technology has been instrumental in driving the growth of the market.

Gaming Market 2019-2023: Segmentation

Gaming Market is segmented as below:

Platform

  • Online
  • Offline

Type

  • Casual Gaming
  • Professional Gaming

Device

  • Console Gaming
  • Mobile Gaming
  • PC Gaming

Geographic Segmentation

  • APAC
  • Europe
  • MEA
  • North America
  • South America

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download latest free sample of 2020-2024: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR32029

Gaming Market 2019-2023: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. Our gaming market report covers the following areas:

  • Gaming Market Size
  • Gaming Market Trends
  • Gaming Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies growth of free-to-play model as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming market growth during the next few years.

Gaming Market 2019-2023: Vendor Analysis

We provide a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the gaming market, including some of the vendors such as Microsoft Corp., NetEase Inc., Sony Corp., Tencent Holdings Ltd. and The Walt Disney Co. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the gaming market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile and M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gaming Market 2019-2023: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2019-2023
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the gaming market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the gaming market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming market vendors

     

Table of Content

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

  • 2.1 Preface
  • 2.2 Preface
  • 2.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

PART 03: MARKET LANDSCAPE

  • Market ecosystem
  • Market characteristics
  • Market segmentation analysis

PART 04: MARKET SIZING

  • Market definition
  • Market sizing 2018
  • Market size and forecast 2018-2023

PART 05: FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS

  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PLATFORM

  • Market segmentation by platform
  • Comparison by platform
  • Online - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Offline - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by platform

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY TYPE

  • Market segmentation by type
  • Comparison by type
  • Casual gaming - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Professional gaming - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by type

PART 08: CUSTOMER LANDSCAPE

PART 09: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY DEVICE

  • Market segmentation by device
  • Comparison by device
  • Console gaming - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Mobile gaming - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • PC gaming - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Market opportunity by device

PART 10: GEOGRAPHIC LANDSCAPE

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2018-2023
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity

PART 11: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 12: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

  • Market drivers
  • Market challenges

PART 13: MARKET TRENDS

  • Increasing emergence of cloud gaming
  • Growth in free-to-play model
  • Rise in strategic partnerships and acquisitions

PART 14: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption
  • Competitive scenario

PART 15: VENDOR ANALYSIS

  • Vendors covered
  • Vendor classification
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Activision Blizzard Inc.
  • Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc.
  • CyberAgent Inc.
  • Electronic Arts, Inc.
  • GungHo Online Entertainment Inc.
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • NetEase Inc.
  • Sony Corp.
  • Tencent Holdings Ltd.
  • The Walt Disney Co.

PART 16: APPENDIX

  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations
  • Definition of market positioning of vendors

PART 17: EXPLORE TECHNAVIO

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
