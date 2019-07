Gaming PC & Games Console Prime Day 2019 Deals: Top Xbox One, Nintendo Switch & PS4 Savings Identified by Retail Egg

Retail Egg compare the best Amazon Prime Day gaming deals of 2019, including savings on Xbox One S & X, PS4, Nintendo Switch & the latest gaming PCs

Nintendo, Xbox, PS4 & gaming PC Prime Day 2019 deals are live now. The Prime Day sales team at Retail Egg have compared the best deals for gamers for 2019. Their top picks are listed below.

Best Xbox One Prime Day Deals:

Best Nintendo Switch Prime Day Deals:

Best Sony PS4 Prime Day Deals:

Best Gaming PC Prime Day Deals:

Best Gaming Monitor Prime Day Deals:

We recommend checking the Amazon Prime Day 2019 page to stay up to date with all the latest deals.

About Retail Egg: Retail Egg shares e-commerce deals news. As an Amazon Associate Retail Egg earns from qualifying purchases.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190714005050/en/