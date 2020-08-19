Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Gaming Peripheral Market Analysis Highlights the Impact of COVID-19 (2020-2024) | Rising Popularity of E-sports to Boost the Market Growth | Technavio

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/19/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

Technavio has been monitoring the gaming peripheral market and it is poised to grow by USD 2.75 billion during 2020-2024, at a CAGR of almost 6% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200819005437/en/

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Gaming Peripheral Market 2020-2024 (Graphic: Business Wire).

Although the COVID-19 pandemic continues to transform the growth of various industries, the immediate impact of the outbreak is varied. While a few industries will register a drop in demand, numerous others will continue to remain unscathed and show promising growth opportunities. Technavio’s in-depth research has all your needs covered as our research reports include all foreseeable market scenarios, including pre- & post-COVID-19 analysis. Download a Free Sample Report on COVID-19 Impacts

Frequently Asked Questions-

  • At what rate is the market projected to grow?
  • Growing at a CAGR of almost 6%, the incremental growth of the market is anticipated to be USD 2.75 billion.
  • Who are the top players in the market?
  • Corsair Components Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. are some of the major market participants.
  • What are the key market drivers and challenges?
  • Rising popularity of e-sports and increasing emergence of haptics gaming peripherals are the major factors driving the market. However, the easy availability of counterfeit products restraints the market growth.

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Corsair Components Inc., GN Store Nord AS, Kingston Technology Co. Inc., Logitech International SA, Microsoft Corp., Razer Inc., Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG, Sony Corp., SteelSeries ApS, and Turtle Beach Corp. are some of the major market participants. The rising popularity of e-sports will offer immense growth opportunities. To make most of the opportunities, market vendors should focus more on the growth prospects in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

Buy 1 Technavio report and get the second for 50% off. Buy 2 Technavio reports and get the third for free.

View market snapshot before purchasing

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Gaming Peripheral Market 2020-2024: Segmentation

Gaming Peripheral Market is segmented as below:

  • Technology
    • Wired
    • Wireless
  • Geography
    • North America
    • APAC
    • Europe
    • South America
    • MEA

To learn more about the global trends impacting the future of market research, download a free sample: https://www.technavio.com/talk-to-us?report=IRTNTR43394

Gaming Peripheral Market 2020-2024: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The gaming peripheral market report covers the following areas:

  • Gaming Peripheral Market Size
  • Gaming Peripheral Market Trends
  • Gaming Peripheral Market Analysis

This study identifies the increasing emergence of haptics gaming peripherals as one of the prime reasons driving the gaming peripheral market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio’s in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Gaming Peripheral Market 2020-2024: Key Highlights

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2020-2024
  • Detailed information on factors that will assist gaming peripheral market growth during the next five years
  • Estimation of the gaming peripheral market size and its contribution to the parent market
  • Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • The growth of the gaming peripheral market
  • Analysis of the market’s competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of gaming peripheral market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem
  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition
  • Market segment analysis
  • Market size 2019
  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2019 - 2024

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary
  • Bargaining power of buyers
  • Bargaining power of suppliers
  • Threat of new entrants
  • Threat of substitutes
  • Threat of rivalry
  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Technology

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Technology
  • Wired - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Wireless - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Technology

Market Segmentation by Type

  • Market segments
  • Comparison by Type
  • Controllers - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Headsets - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Keyboards - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mice - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Mouse pads - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Market opportunity by Type

Customer Landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation
  • Geographic comparison
  • North America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • South America - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2019-2024
  • Key leading countries
  • Market opportunity by geography

Market Drivers

Market Challenges

Market Trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview
  • Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered
  • Market positioning of vendors
  • Corsair Components Inc.
  • GN Store Nord AS
  • Kingston Technology Co. Inc.
  • Logitech International SA
  • Microsoft Corp.
  • Razer Inc.
  • Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG
  • Sony Corp.
  • SteelSeries ApS
  • Turtle Beach Corp.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report
  • Currency conversion rates for US$
  • Research methodology
  • List of abbreviations 

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio’s report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio’s comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
05:59pRisch, Crapo, Gardner Call for Increased Access for Fresh Potato Exports to Mexico
PU
05:58pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Genius Brands International, Inc.- GNUS
PR
05:57pNORTHROP GRUMMAN : Board Declares Quarterly Dividend
AQ
05:57pThirty-5 Capital Announces New Partnership with ProXR
PR
05:56pAPPLE : Business Highlights
AQ
05:55pHanstone Gold Corp. Announces Closing of Qualifying Transaction
NE
05:52pFACEBOOK : Removes QAnon Groups as It Expands Anti-Violence Policy--Update
DJ
05:50pALBERTSONS : ACI Company Fact Sheet
PU
05:49pElmira Savings Bank Declares Cash Dividend
GL
05:48pPomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. - PSTX
PR
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VESTAS WIND SYSTEMS A/S : VESTAS WIND A/S : wins 443 MW landmark deal in the UK that will be ' largest single ..
2iQOO becomes Premium Partner of BMW M Motorsport for the 2020 DTM Season
3EXOR N.V. : EXOR N : Draft Minutes AGM
4TENCENT HOLDINGS LIMITED : TENCENT : Changing TikTok Japan ownership could address security concerns, ruling p..
5GALAPAGOS NV : GALAPAGOS : Gilead Shares Fall as FDA Seeks More Filgotinib Data

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group