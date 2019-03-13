Gaming Today Announces Million Dollar March Mania Challenge Promotion

LAS VEGAS, March 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gaming Today, the iconic Las Vegas sports and gaming publication, announced the launch of its Million Dollar March Mania Challenge online promotion—one of the largest free NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament programs in the country. It offers a grand prize of one million dollars to any participant who can pick every winner in the tournament and other guaranteed cash prizes. In addition, everyone who signs up will have the chance to beat the overall score of three of Las Vegas’ top sports book directors and get free prime betting picks for the opening round games.



Participants can play daily games to earn entries into the grand prize drawing and win one million dollars for submitting a perfect bracket.





The participating renowned sports book directors who will be providing their complete tournament brackets are Jay Kornegay (VP of Race & Sports Book Operations at Westgate SuperBook), Jay Rood (VP of Race & Sports at MGM Resorts International), and Jeff Davis (Director of Trading at Caesars Entertainment). This comprehensive game portal is powered by the award-winning REACH system developed by Gaming Today’s sister company Engaged Nation, the online gamification experts.

“We are really excited about our Million Dollar March Mania Challenge promotion, especially having three of the top sports bookies participating for fun and providing prime betting picks to everyone for free,” said Howard Barish, General Manager of Gaming Today. “Our readers already enjoy all the action and excitement of the NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament, but now they have a chance to win a million dollars too. This promotion fits perfectly in our overall strategy and goal to provide the very best betting content available.”

Million Dollar March Mania Challenge participants will not only pick winners for the entire tournament, they will also get a second-chance bracket once the tournament is reduced to sixteen teams. The top bracket performers will win weekly and overall cash prizes. Participants will additionally be able to play daily games such as Hot Shots and Skeeball that earn them entries into a grand prize drawing. The grand prize drawing winners will be randomly selected from all participants, regardless of whether their brackets are busted or not. The overall guaranteed cash prize pool is $5,000.

Participants can sign up and begin earning drawing entries today by going to GamingToday.com and clicking on the Million Dollar March Mania Challenge logo or by going to GamingToday.MarchManiaOnline.com . The million-dollar brackets will be live and available to fill out on Monday, March 18.

The contest runs from March 13 through April 8, 2019.

About Gaming Today

Established in 1976, Gaming Today has been a staple for sports and gaming industry news in Las Vegas and across the country. It is the nation’s only newspaper dedicated to providing valuable up-to-date information on the casino industry and pari-mutuel race wagering. GamingToday.com contains news and features, plus expanded coverage in key areas—race and sports analysis, picks, tips, and handicapping.

About Engaged Nation

Founded in 2008, Engaged Nation is the leader in strategic gamified marketing with its patent-pending REACH™ system. Using multiple digital platforms that educate and entertain, REACH™ creates a customer engagement cycle that repeatedly engages, incentivizes and retains existing customers, reactivates dormant customers, drives new customer acquisition, and creates true brand ambassadors who generate significant incremental revenue for businesses. For more information about the company’s suite of gamified digital engagement products, please visit EngagedNation.com or call 702-778-0701.

