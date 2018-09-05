GamingToday Announces $1 Million Pro Football Frenzy Promotion

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Sept. 04, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GamingToday, the iconic Las Vegas sports and gaming publication, announced the launch of its $1 Million Pro Football Frenzy online promotion—the largest free program of its nature this season. It offers a grand prize of one million dollars to any player who can pick enough winners during the regular season, as well as over $6,000 in additional weekly and season-long prizes. It is free and open to anyone in the world with Internet access. Engaged Nation, GamingToday’s new sister company, will power the online game portal using the award-winning REACH system of online gamification.



“This football season promises to be the most exciting one for our paper and readers,” said Howard Barish, GM of GamingToday. “Not only can readers enjoy all the action from the most up-to-date football and sports betting information, but they now have a chance to win a million dollars. Our goal is simple—offer the most comprehensive news along with fun and rewarding sports-related games and head-to-head competition. It’s the only site that offers this combination of information and activities.”



$1 Million Pro Football Frenzy players will not only pick winners of Sunday and Monday games throughout the season, they will also participate in daily activities that earn them entries for end-of-season drawings that include a Sony PlayStation 4, a 60” 4K Ultra HD TV, and a VIP hotel package and Big Game party at South Point Hotel, Casino & Spa in Las Vegas.



Players get to show off their sports knowledge by answering sports trivia and predicting the outcomes of other in-game results, such as total sacks and touchdown passes. The best prognosticator each week will win $100 cash as well.



“There is something for everybody, from playing fun online games to bragging about your football foresight. And, best of all, there’s the chance to win huge cash prizes all season long,” added Barish. “We really couldn’t think of a better way to celebrate our 40th year of operation than to give our readers a chance to win a million dollars.”



Players can sign up and begin making their picks today for the first week of Sunday and Monday games at gamingtoday.profootballfrenzy.com.





About GamingTodayEstablished in 1976, GamingToday has been a staple for sports and gaming bettors in Las Vegas and across the country. It is the nation’s only newspaper dedicated to covering the commercial casino industry, as well as pari-mutuel race wagering and the emerging sports betting industry. GamingToday is a full-color, tabloid-size weekly distributed in casinos, card rooms, race tracks, and other outlets. In addition to its print publication, www.gamingtoday.com contains all the news and features of the newspaper, plus expanded coverage in key areas—race and sports analysis and handicapping, timely casino news/slot club information, and ongoing poker promotions and tournaments.



About Engaged Nation

Founded in 2008, Engaged Nation is the leader in strategic gamified marketing with its patent-pending REACH™ system. Using multiple digital platforms that educate and entertain, REACH™ creates a customer engagement cycle that repeatedly engages, incentivizes and retains existing customers, reactivates dormant customers, drives new customer acquisition, and creates true brand ambassadors who generate significant incremental revenue for businesses. For more information about the company’s suite of gamified digital engagement products, please visit www.engagednation.com or call 480-261-1193.

