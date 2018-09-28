GamingToday Names Steve Carp as Senior Editor

LAS VEGAS, Nevada, Sept. 27, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GamingToday, the iconic Las Vegas sports and gaming print and online publication, announced today that six-time Nevada Sportswriter of the Year Steve Carp is joining the staff immediately as Senior Editor. He will be responsible for overseeing all content of GamingToday and will work with the senior management team on overall company strategy and growth.



Before joining GamingToday, Carp covered the Vegas Golden Knights for the Las Vegas Review-Journal from 2015 through 2018. As a resident since 1988, Carp has covered virtually every major sporting event at every level in Las Vegas over the last 30 years, including boxing, basketball, tennis, football, soccer, baseball, and golf, with his work appearing in Sports Illustrated, Sporting News, and Street & Smith’s.



In addition, Steve has received a plethora of awards during his career from the Nevada Press Association, Sigma Delta Chi, the Society of Professional Journalists, and the Associated Press Sports Editors (APSE). Carp has also served as President of the United States Basketball Writers Association and was inducted into their hall of fame in 2017.



“When I acquired GamingToday, I made a commitment to make it the finest sports betting publication available. Hiring someone of the caliber of Steve Carp proves that commitment, not only to our readers but to our GamingToday staff,” said Bill Paulos, owner of GamingToday. “After an exhaustive search, Steve was the obvious choice for us to make, and the entire team couldn’t be more excited. He’s really going to make us better.”



“I have been a regular reader of GamingToday going back to the days when Chuck Di Rocco was in charge and I have always found it informative and entertaining,” said Carp. “I’m excited for this opportunity to help grow GamingToday and I thank Bill Paulos and Howard Barish for the chance to be part of the GT team. I look forward to working with the entire staff and the talented writers.”



Carp holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from San Jose State University and is the author of Runnin’: UNLV Rebels -- A Basketball Legacy. He also has a new book that will be available next week about the improbable inaugural season of the Vegas Golden Knights titled Vegas Born -- The Remarkable Story of the Golden Knights.



About GamingToday:

Established in 1976, GamingToday has been a staple for sports and gaming bettors in Las Vegas and across the country. It is the nation’s only newspaper dedicated to covering the commercial casino industry, as well as pari-mutuel race wagering and the emerging sports betting industry. GamingToday is a full-color, tabloid-size weekly distributed in casinos, card rooms, race tracks, and other outlets. In addition to its print publication, www.gamingtoday.com contains all the news and features of the newspaper, plus expanded coverage in key areas—race and sports analysis and handicapping, timely casino news/slot club information, and ongoing poker promotions and tournaments.

