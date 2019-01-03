Gamma-Delta T Cell Immunotherapy Pioneer, Lawrence Lamb, PhD, to Join Incysus Therapeutics as Chief Scientific Officer

NEW YORK, Jan. 03, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Incysus Therapeutics, Inc. (“Incysus”), a biopharmaceutical company focused on delivering an innovative gamma-delta (γδ) T cell immunotherapy for the treatment of cancers, announced today the appointment of Lawrence S. Lamb, PhD as Executive Vice President and Chief Scientific Officer. Dr. Lamb will lead the company’s research and development programs and will be responsible for setting scientific strategy.



Dr. Lamb has been working with Incysus since early 2016; his experience and leadership as the scientific co-founder of the Company has guided Incysus in the groundbreaking development of scientific advancements in cancer treatments. He has a proven record of successful research and was the first to describe the homeostatic reconstitution of γδ T cells in patients who receive alpha-beta (αβ) T cell depleted bone marrow grafts and an association between γδ T cell recovery with disease-free survival in allogeneic bone marrow transplantation patients as well as γδ T cell receptor CDR3 conservation in leukemia patients.

“We are very pleased that Dr. Lamb is joining us in an expanded leadership role with Incysus.” said William Ho, Chief Executive Officer of Incysus. “Larry brings a broad range of expertise that will be essential to the growth of Incysus. His more than two decades of experience in clinical and translational research, focused on innovative cellular immunotherapies, will guide Incysus as we develop commercially viable and effective immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. His appointment further demonstrates our commitment to building our team and advancing our clinical programs into Phase 1 trials during the first half of 2019.”

“I am excited to be joining Incysus at this time and to expand my role in the development of γδ T cell immunotherapies for cancer patients,” said Dr. Lamb. “Incysus is well-positioned to change the landscape of cancer treatment and to offer patients an innovative approach to treating their specific cancers.”

Prior to joining Incysus full time, Dr. Lamb was a Professor of Medicine in the Division of Hematology and Oncology and the Director of the Cell Therapy Laboratory for the Blood and Marrow Transplantation and Cell Therapy Program at the University of Alabama Birmingham’s (UAB) School of Medicine. He also had academic appointments in the Departments of Pathology and Pediatrics and as a Senior Scientist in the UAB Comprehensive Cancer Center.

Dr. Lamb holds an Advanced Practice Certification in Oncology Nursing and a PhD in Experimental Pathology from the University of South Carolina School of Medicine and completed fellowships in Molecular Genetics and Transplantation Immunology at the University of South Carolina and Richland Memorial Hospital.

About Incysus Therapeutics, Inc.

Incysus is focused on delivering a novel off-the-shelf cell therapy for the treatment of cancer. By using genetically modified gamma-delta (γδ) T cells, the Company’s technology addresses the challenges that immunotherapies face targeting cold, low mutation cancers. Incysus’ immuno-oncology programs include activated and gene-modified adoptive cellular therapies that protect cells from chemotherapy and allow novel combinations to disrupt the tumor microenvironment and more selectively target cancer cells. Since the Company’s inception in early 2016, Incysus has filed two Investigational New Drug applications (IND) and has initiated several cancer programs in early pre-clinical stages. The Company’s first program is targeted to leukemia and lymphoma patients and the IND related to this program was accepted by the FDA in late 2017. The Company’s second program is targeted to treat patients with newly-diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM). In collaboration with the University of Alabama at Birmingham (UAB), Incysus has advanced its technology and expects to begin both Phase 1 trials early next year. For more information, visit www.incysus.com .