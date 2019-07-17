Ganapati plc - Audited Annual Results year ended 31 January 2019

17 July 2019

Ganapati plc

(“Ganapati” or “the Company”)

Audited Annual Results for the year ended 31 January 2019

Ganapati Plc are pleased to report its audited annual results for the twelve months ended 31 January 2019.

CHAIRMAN’S STATEMENT

I am pleased to announce the financial results for the year ended 31 January 2019 for Ganapati Plc (“Ganapati” or “the Company”).

This has been a period of significant progress which has seen global expansion, exciting new product development and the emerging of our wholly owned subsidiary company, GanaEight Coin Limited (“G8C”) which will utilise blockchain technology and online casino gaming to unlock economic value through the integration of a blockchain platform.

The Company continues to develop its software (“Apps”) for the social media and consumer games markets: BUZZ POP, a free app for communications involving video messaging, Zapppi, an instant billboard commentary service and MY list, a curation service for the building up of lists.

Ganapati is endorsing its position in the entertainment sector by producing a branded product range for the iGaming industry building on Japanese imagery, animation and technology.

An important focus during the year under review has been the work undertaken by G8C who has appointed Grant Thornton to oversee the registration of a Whitepaper with the Malta Financial Services Authority (“MFSA”) in the preparation of an innovative method of combining online casinos and blockchain technology so delivering in due course a transparent, accessible online casino (see below under ‘G8C Online Casino Platform’).

Financial Review

The results for the Group for the year ended 31 January 2019 include:

2019 2018

£ £

Loss for the year 33,508,386 14,238,296

Revenue to external customers 3,175,665 2,947,724

Total assets 18,358,534 18,661,961

Cash at bank 2,164,905 1,311,230

Loss per share (105p) (45p)

Through its subsidiary company GPJ Venture Capital LLC, Ganapati is attracting the interest of high-net worth investors in Japan through the issuing of three-year bonds which offer an attractive coupon. The Company is pleased to report that the level of renewals by early stage investors reaching the expiration of the first three-years period, continues at a high level.

The Market Trading Facility

The Company shares are traded on the NEX Exchange Growth Market in London.

G8C Online Casino Platform

During the year under review, GanaEight Coin Limited (“G8C”), which is based in Malta, and as explained above, intends to launch an online casino platform utilising blockchain technology. Application for the G8C’s Virtual Financial Asset (“VFA”) to be admitted to trading on the Distributed Ledger Technology Exchange is expected to be made with the MFSA in the third quarter of 2019 and approval by the competent authority in Malta cannot be guaranteed. However, G8C, through its fellow subsidiary GPJ Venture Capital LLC, has begun the Token Pre-Sale via a Initial Virtual Financial Asset Offering to fund the development of a blockchain platform which is designed to use a token as a chip for payment and utility functions that can be used for online casino betting on the platform. The potential sale of tokens may have a significant benefit on the financing needs of the Group.

Other information and explanations

Board Changes

There were no Board changes during the year under review. Since the year end, on 7 February 2019, we have welcomed Mr Yutaka Iwakiri as a director, and on 31 May 2019 Mr Taku Sawada resigned to pursue his own business interests.

Corporate Governance